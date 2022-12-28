HAC boys hoops: After long layoff, Pius X boys shoot their way to win

When last week's weather pushed Lincoln Pius X's five-day moratorium to six days, it also increased the Thunderbolts' chances of being rusty in their first game after the break.

But there wasn't much rust to speak of, at least not on the offensive end, as Pius X got out to a 10-point lead less than five minutes into the game and rolled to an 83-55 win against Columbus in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Pius X High School.

The Thunderbolts (3-3) will take on Lincoln East at 3:45 p.m. in Thursday's quarterfinals.

It's been a struggle at times for Pius X on offense, with two games in which the Bolts didn't get out of the 30s and another where they scored 43 points.

But the Bolts had 37 points by halftime Wednesday, put up 30 more in the third quarter, and shot 59.6% from the field while hitting 11 of their 22 three-point attempts.

"It was nice to have one of those games where we shot the ball well," Pius X coach Adam Brill said. "The past five games we haven’t shot the ball the greatest. So coming off the break, being able to shoot the way we did, was really, really nice.

"It would have been a little bit nicer had we played a little bit better defense."

Columbus shot 49% from the floor, including a stretch spanning the second and third quarters when the Discoverers hit 11 of 15 two-point attempts while going 15-for-22 overall.

It still wasn't enough to keep up with Pius X, which scored 51 points in the same span while going 21-for-32 from the field.

The game was just Pius X's second in the past 19 days. The Bolts played at Creighton Prep on Dec. 9, then were off for eight days before playing Omaha Westside on Dec. 17. That was their last game before Wednesday.

"Coming off the break and not getting that one day to practice and having to just go right into a game is a little tough," Brill said.

"There are things out there that happen in a game that are signs of that. You have five or six days off, you come back, you’re not as tight defensively as you normally are; you’re not moving together on the defensive end, you’re not communicating the same way as you were before the layoff."

Good offense can cover up some shaky defense, though.

Pius X's 83 points were the most the Discoverers (2-5) have allowed this season, and that includes a game against Class A top-ranked Bellevue West.

Adam Searcey led Pius X with 15 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Nat Schauer added 12 points and five rebounds, going 5-for-6 from the field and pulling down four offensive rebounds.

Parker Kelly chipped in 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting for the Bolts, while Jackson Kessler had nine points and six rebounds. Treyson Anderson added nine points, five rebounds and two blocked shots while batting foul trouble.

Columbus got 11 points from Tanner Esch. Zaide Gulley added 10 points off the bench.

"We’ve got to improve defensively. Before today we were pretty solid defensively. Today, I could attribute some of that to the break," Brill said. "Now that we’ve had that game, we’re able to get in tomorrow morning and go through some things. Hopefully we can take that next step defensively."

Other HAC games

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27: Christian Winn scored 21 points to lead the Rockets to a lopsided first-round win at Northeast. Quin Weatherholt and Jalen Lang both added 11 points for Northeast, which plays Southeast on Thursday. Kazadi Mukoma led the Islanders with 14 points.

Lincoln North Star 90, Kearney 50: Brennon Clemmons (22 points) and Antallah Sandlin-el (21) provided the 1-2 scoring punch for the Gators. Eleven North Star players scored in the rout.

Kearney 87, Fremont 51: Fremont appeared up to the task in the first quarter, matching Kearney almost blow-for-blow. But the Bearcats built a 14-point lead by halftime and led by as many as 27 in the third quarter en route to a win.

Photos: Pius X rolls Columbus in first-round HAC game