HAC boys hoops: Abdelkarim's late-game burst leads Gators into finals; Hoiberg, Rada come up clutch for Pius X

Just when Lincoln Southeast took the lead and appeared to have momentum late in the third quarter, the Thunderbolts’ Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg heated up at just the right moment.

Hoiberg and Rada nailed three-pointers from almost the same spot on the court within a minute of each other to end the third quarter and give Pius X the lead for good. The Thunderbolts then pulled away in the final period to claim a victory over the Knights at Lincoln North Star High School.

“It’s a game of runs and with the schedule we’ve seen so far, we know what we need to do to change the momentum and get it going our way again,” said Rada, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who finished with a game-high 21 points. He hit 7-of-10 shots from the field overall and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line.

Pius X, the defending HAC champions, led by as many as nine points in the first half before taking a 30-24 advantage into intermission.

Southeast (5-3) took its first lead since the opening quarter when a three-pointer by Max Renn put the Knights up 40-38 with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The Knights’ last lead was a 42-40 on a fast-break layup by Ajantae Hogan with 1:58 left in the period. Hoiberg, who finished with 18 point, hit his three 19 seconds later and Rada nailed his with 38 seconds left in the third for a 46-42 Pius X margin.