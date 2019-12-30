HAC boys hoops: Abdelkarim's late-game burst leads Gators into finals; Hoiberg, Rada come up clutch for Pius X

Kwat Abdelkarim missed two free throws with 38.4 seconds left in regulation in a tie game.
That’s about the only thing that didn’t go right for the Lincoln North Star 6-foot-3 junior guard in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball semifinal game against Lincoln East on the Navigators’ home floor Monday.
Abdelkarim scored 33 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, to lead the Class A No. 8 Gators to a 66-60 overtime win over East. The victory puts North Star (6-2) in the 2:45 p.m. championship game Tuesday against No. 2 Lincoln Pius X (8-0).
Pius X defeated North Star 74-58 in an earlier matchup on Dec. 20.
“That was very uncharacteristic of Kwat to miss those (free throws), but he still made a lot of big plays down the stretch,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team is going for its first HAC Tournament title since 2012.
“We kind of dodged a bullet there when they missed a wide-open shot (a three-pointer at the buzzer). It was an exciting game that probably went the way we thought it would go,” the coach added. “That says a lot about the character of our kids.”
Abdelkarim bounced in a three-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 54 with 1:15 left in regulation. He then hit a driving layup and made 3-of-4 free throws to give the Gators a 61-58 lead with 1:11 showing in overtime. Josh Brown, another junior guard, made two more foul shots to raise the margin to five with just under a minute left.
North Star was 10-of-14 at the line in overtime. Brown, 5-of-6 from the stripe in the extra session, finished with 14 points.
After losing at No. 6 Creighton Prep in overtime on Dec. 21, Abdelkarim said the Gators needed to win a game like that to restore confidence. North Star is 2-1 in OT games this season, also beating Elkhorn South in extra time earlier this month.
“We were hungry coming off that loss (to Creighton Prep),” said Abdelkarim, who has been North Star’s go-to player so far with Super-State senior Donovan Williams still recovering from an off-season knee injury and scheduled to return for the game at Lincoln Southeast on Jan. 7. Abdelkarim was 11-of-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc against the Spartans (4-5).
Jett Janssen, a 6-5 senior, had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans, one of four East players in double-figures. Junior guard Carter Glenn led with 19 points, while Pal Dak and Quinton Adams chipped in 13 and 12, respectively, combining to hit 6-of-9 three-pointers.
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51: Timing is everything when it comes to success in life.
The Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team is discovering that it’s also an important ingredient in its 8-0 start this season.
Just when Lincoln Southeast took the lead and appeared to have momentum late in the third quarter, the Thunderbolts’ Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg heated up at just the right moment.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoiberg and Rada nailed three-pointers from almost the same spot on the court within a minute of each other to end the third quarter and give Pius X the lead for good. The Thunderbolts then pulled away in the final period to claim a victory over the Knights at Lincoln North Star High School.
“It’s a game of runs and with the schedule we’ve seen so far, we know what we need to do to change the momentum and get it going our way again,” said Rada, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who finished with a game-high 21 points. He hit 7-of-10 shots from the field overall and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line.
Pius X, the defending HAC champions, led by as many as nine points in the first half before taking a 30-24 advantage into intermission.
Southeast (5-3) took its first lead since the opening quarter when a three-pointer by Max Renn put the Knights up 40-38 with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The Knights’ last lead was a 42-40 on a fast-break layup by Ajantae Hogan with 1:58 left in the period. Hoiberg, who finished with 18 point, hit his three 19 seconds later and Rada nailed his with 38 seconds left in the third for a 46-42 Pius X margin.
The Thunderbolts ended the game with a 13-4 spurt in the final 6:11, a run started by a driving layup from Hoiberg and a three-pointer from the left wing by Rada for a 56-47 lead with 4:33 remaining.
While the guards produced points from the perimeter, Pius X coach Brian Spicka was also pleased with the inside game of 6-6 junior Jake Greisen, 6-5 sophomore Sam Hastreiter, 6-3 senior Tayden Gentrup and 6-7 junior Blake Daberkow.
The foursome combined to hit score 18 points and shoot 9-of-13 from the field.
Hogan, a 6-4 junior who had 34 points in Southeast’s double-overtime win against Grand Island on Saturday, finished with a team-high 12 points against the Bolts. Gage Johnson added 10 for the Knights.
“We made a nice run there in the third quarter, then we lost track of some defensive assignments and Rada and Hoiberg hit big threes,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “I thought we played pretty solid defense outside of that. I thought our shot selection was poor in some critical situations in the fourth quarter when we were trying to come back.”
Grand Island 91, Northeast 65: In a consolation semifinal, the Islanders (4-4) outscored Northeast 27-11 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game through three quarters. Senior guard Jayden Byabato scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead Grand Island. Isaac Traudt, a 6-8 sophomore, added 20 points and 6-6 senior Them Koang chipped in 17 for the winners.
Zander Beard and Carson Busch scored 17 points each for the Rockets (3-6).
Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63: The Panthers (3-5) captured the ninth-place game behind 11 threes, five of which came from 6-2 senior Cameron Eisenhauer, who finished with a game-high 28 points. Eisenhauer had 12 points in the fourth quarter as Norfolk was able to pull away from a two-point lead after three periods.
Lincoln High (0-8) was paced by Jaxson Barber, a 6-4 senior guard who also had five threes on his way to 23 points.