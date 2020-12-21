HAC basketball tournament brackets are set; Pius X boys and girls top seeds

Here is a look at the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament brackets. The first two rounds will take place at the home gyms of the higher seeds.
The boys semifinals and championship games will take place at Lincoln Northeast. Lincoln East will host the girls semifinals and final.
Boys
Dec. 28 games
No. 9-seeded Norfolk at No. 8 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Fremont at No. 5 Kearney, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Columbus at No. 6 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Lincoln High at No. 7 Grand Island, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 games
Norfolk/Lincoln East winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.
Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 4 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.
Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.
Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.
Dec. 30 games
Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast
Norfolk/Lincoln East loser vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island loser, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast
Fremont/Kearney loser vs. Columbus/Lincoln Northeast loser, 5 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 31 game
Championship, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast
Girls
Dec. 28 games
No. 9-seeded Columbus at No. 8 Norfolk, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Lincoln Southeast at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Lincoln Northeast at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 games
Norfolk/Columbus winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.
Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Kearney/Lincoln Southeast winner at Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star winner at Fremont, 2 p.m.
Dec. 30 games
Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln East
Norfolk/Columbus loser vs. Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star loser, 2 p.m., at Lincoln High
Kearney/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island loser, 5 p.m., at Lincoln High
Dec. 31 game
Championship, 2 p.m., at Lincoln East
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!