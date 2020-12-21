 Skip to main content
HAC basketball tournament brackets are set; Pius X boys and girls top seeds
HAC basketball tournament brackets are set; Pius X boys and girls top seeds

  • Updated
Here is a look at the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament brackets. The first two rounds will take place at the home gyms of the higher seeds.

The boys semifinals and championship games will take place at Lincoln Northeast. Lincoln East will host the girls semifinals and final.

Boys

Dec. 28 games

No. 9-seeded Norfolk at No. 8 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Fremont at No. 5 Kearney, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Columbus at No. 6 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln High at No. 7 Grand Island, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Norfolk/Lincoln East winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.

Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 4 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 games

Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast

Norfolk/Lincoln East loser vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island loser, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast

Fremont/Kearney loser vs. Columbus/Lincoln Northeast loser, 5 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 31 game

Championship, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast

Girls

Dec. 28 games

No. 9-seeded Columbus at No. 8 Norfolk, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Lincoln Southeast at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln Northeast at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Norfolk/Columbus winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Kearney/Lincoln Southeast winner at Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star winner at Fremont, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 games

Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln East

Norfolk/Columbus loser vs. Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln North Star loser, 2 p.m., at Lincoln High

Kearney/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island loser, 5 p.m., at Lincoln High

Dec. 31 game

Championship, 2 p.m., at Lincoln East

