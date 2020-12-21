HAC basketball tournament brackets are set; Pius X boys and girls top seeds

Here is a look at the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament brackets. The first two rounds will take place at the home gyms of the higher seeds.

The boys semifinals and championship games will take place at Lincoln Northeast. Lincoln East will host the girls semifinals and final.

Boys

Dec. 28 games

No. 9-seeded Norfolk at No. 8 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Fremont at No. 5 Kearney, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Columbus at No. 6 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln High at No. 7 Grand Island, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Norfolk/Lincoln East winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.

Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 4 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 games

Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast