Guard trio leads defending state champion Packers past Northeast

“We’re so athletic and skilled, especially at the guard spots, and they’re really hard to handle,” the coach added. “I think they’re going to be a tough out for anyone.”

South was coming off a 71-49 win Friday night at No. 1 Bellevue West, which was without Super-State junior guard and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn, who is sidelined with a concussion. The Packers showed no signs of complacency, however, sprinting to a 20-11 lead after one quarter and a 36-15 halftime advantage after outscoring the Rockets (2-4) 16-4 in the second.

A 55-54 loss opening weekend to Omaha North after holding a double-digit lead served as a wake-up call for the Packers.

“You could tell some people lost faith in us after that game, but I think the loss has made us better,” Saunders said. “We just want to prove that we can do it (win state) again.”

South has an inside game this season to complement the perimeter play, led by 6-6 senior RaShawn McNeal-Lee, who was 5 of 6 from the field for 12 points while also grabbing six rebounds.