Guard trio leads defending state champion Packers past Northeast

The last time the Omaha South boys basketball team came to Lincoln, the Packers hoisted the Class A state championship trophy.
They showed Saturday at Lincoln Northeast’s Ed Johnson Gym, they might have all the ingredients to make a run at a bookend title.
The third-ranked Packers shot 62% from the field (30-of-48) and the senior guard trio of all-stater Jay Saunders, Tyrece Griggs and Skyler Wilson combined for 55 points as South claimed a 78-45 victory over the Rockets in the final game before the Christmas break.
“Our chemistry is great,” said Saunders, a 6-foot Wayne State recruit who finished with 18 points. “We’ve been playing together since ninth grade, through the summer, as well as the high school season. We all put in a lot of extra work, we know what each other likes to do and where we need to be on the court.”
The 6-1 Griggs finished with 19 points, while the 5-11 Wilson ended up with 18 like Saunders. The three were a combined 22-of-36 from the field as they scored from all three levels and continually found each other for open looks.
“These guys are tough to defend when the ball moves, the players move and they’re sharing the basketball,” said South coach Bruce Chubick Sr., whose Packers (5-1) returned 10 of their top 12 players from a year ago.
“We’re so athletic and skilled, especially at the guard spots, and they’re really hard to handle,” the coach added. “I think they’re going to be a tough out for anyone.”
South was coming off a 71-49 win Friday night at No. 1 Bellevue West, which was without Super-State junior guard and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn, who is sidelined with a concussion. The Packers showed no signs of complacency, however, sprinting to a 20-11 lead after one quarter and a 36-15 halftime advantage after outscoring the Rockets (2-4) 16-4 in the second.
A 55-54 loss opening weekend to Omaha North after holding a double-digit lead served as a wake-up call for the Packers.
“You could tell some people lost faith in us after that game, but I think the loss has made us better,” Saunders said. “We just want to prove that we can do it (win state) again.”
South has an inside game this season to complement the perimeter play, led by 6-6 senior RaShawn McNeal-Lee, who was 5 of 6 from the field for 12 points while also grabbing six rebounds.
Northeast kept pace the Packers in the third quarter, scoring 22 points in the period behind eight points each from senior guard Carson Busch and junior wing Pierce Bazil. A 14-2 South run in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, however, pushed the margin to 73-39.
Busch finished with a team-high 14 points and Bazil netted 13.
“That’s a really, really good team,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team lost to No. 5 Omaha Westside by five points in the season opener.
“The way their guards pressure the basketball and get after it was really impressive,” Ritchie added. “I thought we responded well in the second half after we had a letdown in the first half.”
Northeast girls 78, Omaha South 23
McKenna Minter led three Rockets in double figures with 23 points, all of which came in the first half when Northeast exploded to a 52-14 lead. Teammates Nyathak Gatluak and A'lyana Jones added 18 and 14, respectively, for the Rockets (4-2). Skye Giddings' eight points paced South (0-6).