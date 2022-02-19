Gretna 'settled down' to win monster second quarter in rout of Lincoln High

It’s understandable to get off to a slow start in the last regular-season game of the season.

With so much anticipation for districts, players and coaches alike tend to be ready for the season to be over.

Lincoln High took advantage early and got out to a 16-14 first-quarter lead over Gretna, including drilling three three-pointers.

However, the Dragons woke up to start the second quarter.

Class A No. 5 Gretna outscored Lincoln High 22-2 in the second quarter, seeking contact in the paint on offense and getting to the free-throw line. On defense, they terrorized Lincoln High in the backcourt with their press and played phenomenal man-to-man defense.

Gretna coasted the final three quarters on its way to a 70-48 road victory.

“I thought our kids settled down a little bit,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “I thought we were a little quick on offense and the defense kind of over-pressured at times. In the second half, we really settled down and got things the way we wanted them to go.”

Led by sophomore guard Landon Pokorski, Gretna’s guards were able to get to the hoop when they needed to.

“Shots weren’t going in, so we had to find ways to get to the paint and get to the free-throw line,” Pokorski said. “We were really unselfish and had a lot of assists. Played really good team defense that got a lot of layups for us. When shots don’t fall, getting to the lane is what we’ve got to do.”

Gretna is coming off of a huge win on Thursday against No. 1 Omaha Westside. The Dragons also have split games against No. 2 Bellevue West this season, showing they can play with the top teams in the state. However, Feeken hopes the best is yet to come.

“We’re hoping that peak’s still coming,” Feeken said. “I’d like that peak to come in about a week in districts and hopefully the last peak comes at state. We’re playing well and have done some good things. We’ve not arrived. We can’t be resting on our laurels. We’ve got to get better, and the kids know that.”

Gretna (16-6) was led Saturday night by Pokorski’s 20 points. The Dragons currently sit fourth in Class A in wild-card points.

Lincoln High (5-17) was led by Andrew Gaines’ 14 points.

Lincoln High girls 51, Gretna 38

In their regular-season finale, the Class A No. 2 Lincoln High girls went 13-for-17 from the free-throw line and defended home court, holding Gretna (12-11) to just nine first-half points on their way to a 51-38 victory.

Lincoln High (19-2) was led by J'unti Franklin who had 18 points including 10 in the third quarter.

Gretna’s Grace Huntwork led the Dragons in scoring with 11 points.

