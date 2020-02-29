Gretna disrupts Lincoln North Star with zone defense, upsets Navigators in district semifinal

It just wasn’t Lincoln North Star’s night.
The Class A No. 10 Navigators entered Saturday’s A-3 district semifinal at North Star averaging nearly 70 points per game, with their season-worst mark of 58 points coming in mid-December.
Gretna countered that offensive power by slowing the game down and playing zone defense, holding North Star to its worst offensive showing all year in a 46-42 to end the Navigators' season.
“I give Gretna a lot of credit,” North Star head coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “They had a game plan to swing the ball and delay the game until they got layups. We’re not used to that style and that bothered us a lot.”
North Star (16-8) was thrown off balance by Gretna’s 2-3 defense early on, with the Navigators struggling to find space. Gretna (11-12) claimed a nine-point lead early in the second quarter, but North Star trimmed the deficit to 21-18 by halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Gretna made it a priority to stop North Star’s Donovan Williams in the first half, holding him to just two points at the break. Williams ended the game with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. Luke Juracek led the team with 10 points.
However, the Navigators began to experience some offensive success with Williams aggressively driving the ball into the lane during the third quarter. Josh Brown hit a pair of three-pointers as North Star shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, allowing it to claim a 36-34 lead heading into the fourth.
Gretna’s Ely Doble had been the source of most of the team’s scoring in the first half, but he stepped up his efforts to close the game. Doble scored 18 of the team’s 25 points in the second half, part of a game-high 29. His cuts to the bucket were especially effective, and he converted two of those opportunities as Gretna regained a 40-38 lead.
The Dragons made their free throws to close it out and played smart situational defense, fouling so North Star could not attempt a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left. North Star shot 7-for-21 from three-point range, but a lack of its usual offensive pace hurt.
“I don’t think that should take away from what these seniors have accomplished in the last few years,” Quattrocchi said.
That senior class won made 50 games together and made the state tournament last season as Darick Edwards, Duane Thomas, Luke Juracek and Jared Lopez made their marks on North Star history. Of course, so did Williams, who ends his high school career as perhaps the best player in program history.
“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Quattrocchi said. “… He’s got some great options for college, he’ll make a great decision and go from there. You don’t get to coach that talented of a player very often.”