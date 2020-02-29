Gretna disrupts Lincoln North Star with zone defense, upsets Navigators in district semifinal

Gretna’s Ely Doble had been the source of most of the team’s scoring in the first half, but he stepped up his efforts to close the game. Doble scored 18 of the team’s 25 points in the second half, part of a game-high 29. His cuts to the bucket were especially effective, and he converted two of those opportunities as Gretna regained a 40-38 lead.

The Dragons made their free throws to close it out and played smart situational defense, fouling so North Star could not attempt a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left. North Star shot 7-for-21 from three-point range, but a lack of its usual offensive pace hurt.

“I don’t think that should take away from what these seniors have accomplished in the last few years,” Quattrocchi said.

That senior class won made 50 games together and made the state tournament last season as Darick Edwards, Duane Thomas, Luke Juracek and Jared Lopez made their marks on North Star history. Of course, so did Williams, who ends his high school career as perhaps the best player in program history.

“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Quattrocchi said. “… He’s got some great options for college, he’ll make a great decision and go from there. You don’t get to coach that talented of a player very often.”

