Green stars on both ends of the court as No. 2 Millard North defeats No. 5 Northeast 71-55

When going up against Millard North, opposing teams know there’s one player they always have to keep an eye on: Jasen Green.
He’s just as good on defense as he is on offense, and even inbound plays aren’t safe from Green’s impactful efforts. Class A No. 5 Lincoln Northeast was unable to slow Green down in Saturday’s top-10 clash, instead falling 71-55 to No. 2 Millard North.
Beating a team of Millard North’s (11-1) caliber requires a four-quarter effort, and the Mustangs never trailed after scoring their first points within the opening five seconds of the opening tip. It was immediately clear that Northeast (11-2) knew it would have to stop Green in order to come away with a win, so the double-teams in the post came quick and fast.
That allowed Green to pick up a pair of first-half assists, but he had just 10 points when the Mustangs took a 33-24 lead into the break. With Northeast looking to push the pace in the second half, Green began to look unstoppable in the post as he quickly amassed a game-high 28 points.
“In the first quarter they were doubling me and my teammates were just looking to cut and get open,” Green said. "When he (forward Nick Dolezal) came out, they kind of slowed up on that and there wasn’t really a need for me to pass it; one person can’t guard me, I need multiple people to be stopped.”
Even if he could be stopped on offense, Green would still be an all-state caliber player on the defensive side of the ball. The Creighton basketball commit blocked five shots, exceeding his season average of 3.6 per game in the first half alone.
“When I see someone drive in the lane, it’s like a green light goes off in my head,” Green said. “I have such long arms that I can get to almost any ball, but I also have to be careful about staying on the ground with pump-fakes.”
Green’s shot-blocking presence forced Northeast to increasingly rely on three-point shots in the second half. Six of Northeast’s nine made three-pointers came in the second half, and senior G Gatnoor finished with a team-high 15 points on account of his shooting from beyond the arc.
Northeast still received scoring from each player in its seven-man rotation, but the Rockets will look back at the turnovers they lost to Millard North’s full-court press as missed opportunities that led to the defeat.
After a long undefeated stretch to begin the season, playing the defending state champions was always going to tell Northeast how close it is to being at the top of Class A. The Rockets proved themselves to have state-tournament potential, but improvements will be needed if they want to slow down Green and the high-scoring Mustangs when the entire season is on the line.
“One guy hurt us obviously, but they’re a really good team and it was a good challenge for us even if we came up short,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We kept it close, but at the end, it kind of got away from us; (there were) a lot of positives but obviously we need to get a lot better, too.”
North girls 49, Northeast 39
Just like in each of its previous tries this season, the Lincoln Northeast girls came close to beating a ranked opponent before falling just short.
Northeast went on a 6-0 run to enter the halftime break trailing by just two points but went scoreless for over six minutes to begin the third quarter. That allowed Class A No. 9 Millard North to go on a 10-0 run that led the Mustangs to the eventual 49-39 win over Northeast.
Sophomore Doneelah Washington paced Northeast (7-5) with 12 points, and freshman Mya Montoya made a trio of three-pointers. Megan Chambers led Millard North (10-3) with 14 points.
