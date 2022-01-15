Green stars on both ends of the court as No. 2 Millard North defeats No. 5 Northeast 71-55

When going up against Millard North, opposing teams know there’s one player they always have to keep an eye on: Jasen Green.

He’s just as good on defense as he is on offense, and even inbound plays aren’t safe from Green’s impactful efforts. Class A No. 5 Lincoln Northeast was unable to slow Green down in Saturday’s top-10 clash, instead falling 71-55 to No. 2 Millard North.

Beating a team of Millard North’s (11-1) caliber requires a four-quarter effort, and the Mustangs never trailed after scoring their first points within the opening five seconds of the opening tip. It was immediately clear that Northeast (11-2) knew it would have to stop Green in order to come away with a win, so the double-teams in the post came quick and fast.

That allowed Green to pick up a pair of first-half assists, but he had just 10 points when the Mustangs took a 33-24 lead into the break. With Northeast looking to push the pace in the second half, Green began to look unstoppable in the post as he quickly amassed a game-high 28 points.