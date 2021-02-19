Grand Island's Traudt shines with 26 points, but Hoiberg twins lead Lincoln Pius X boys to win

With Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg in attendance, Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt didn’t disappoint as the 6-foot-9 junior, one of the most sought-after basketball recruits nationally in the class of 2022, scored a game-high 26 points Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.

But the coach was primarily there to watch his sons play, and the senior twin brothers Sam and Charlie Hoiberg didn’t let dad down.

Sam Hoiberg scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Charlie knocked down four three-pointers after intermission to finish with 12 points to lead Class A No. 4 Lincoln Pius X boys to a 74-53 win in the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Hoibergs led a balanced Thunderbolt scoring attack that saw 10 players account for points. Sam Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, added 11 points and eight rebounds while senior guard Luke Taubenheim added nine points.

Pius X (17-2) led from start to finish. The Bolts held a 13-8 edge after one quarter and a 31-21 advantage at halftime. Pius X hit five three-pointers in the third quarter, including three from Charlie Hoiberg, to outscore the Islanders 22-10 in the period and open up a 53-31 gap heading into the final eight minutes.