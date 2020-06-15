Grand Island's Traudt receives offers from Nebraska, Creighton
Grand Island's Traudt receives offers from Nebraska, Creighton

  • Updated
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, 12.28

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt (center) and Southeast's Ajantae Hogan (32) take part in the tip-off during a HAC Tournament quarterfinal game last season at Lincoln North Star.

 EMILY HANEY, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Monday was the first day 2022 basketball recruits could hear from college coaches.

And it didn't take long for Isaac Traudt to hear from Nebraska and Creighton. Both schools extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-8 Grand Island forward Monday.

Traudt is one of the top rising prospects in the region. Despite no AAU activities in the spring, he received offers from Kansas State, Omaha, South Dakota and Drake, among others.

He averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Islanders last season.

WATCH NOW: And the 2020 Journal Star Area Prep Sports winners are ...
