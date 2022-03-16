 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island's Isaac Traudt named Gatorade boys basketball player of the year

Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.28

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt (23) is defended by Lincoln Southwest's Grant Mielak (left) and Ben Hunzeker during a Heartland Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Southwest High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The highest-level Division I recruit in the state of Nebraska is also the Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

Gatorade announced on Wednesday that Grand Island senior Isaac Traudt is the recipient of the award for the 2021-22 season. He follows in the footsteps of Millard North's Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga) and Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin) in terms of winning the award before going to play for a college basketball powerhouse.

A 4-star national recruit, Traudt committed to Virginia in August over offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga and UCLA, among others. 

During his time at Grand Island, Traudt blossomed into an all-around scorer who totaled over 1,500 points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds in his three-plus years with the Islanders. Also a first team Super-State selection as a junior, Traudt will likely be a part of this year's team after averaging 23.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

