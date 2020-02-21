Grand Island erases Lincoln Pius X lead in late stages to claim HAC regular-season title

Francl, a Super-State football player, dove to the floor for a steal on the next possession, and his hustle play eventually led to a fast break dunk by Koang to make it 44-37 with 3:03 left in the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite sitting out almost five minutes of the second half with four fouls, Koang paced Grand Island with 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

After Pius X’s Kolbe Rada hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 44-40 with 2:15 remaining, GI registered the final seven points. Jayden Byabato, a 6-2 senior point guard, had six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a steal and a layup as well as a pair of free throws in the final 1:11.

“We’ve started playing a lot harder defensively here at the end of the season, and I think it showed again in the fourth quarter,” Bayabato said. “If we can keep playing like this, there’s no reason why we can’t make a run in districts and get to the state tournament.”

Rada’s 13 points paced Pius X (15-7), which is 4-7 since an 11-0 start that vaulted the Thunderbolts to the HAC tournament title over the holidays and the No. 1 ranking.