Glynn back in postseason mode, leads Beatrice past Crete in B-5 victory

“It was good to see the ball go through the hoop for everyone because last week was a rough game against Waverly (a 61-52 loss last Thursday to close the regular season),” Glynn said. “We shared the ball really well tonight and that was something the coaches have been talking to us about all week. If your shot’s not going in, find other people and give them open opportunities.”

Senior Peyton Murphy and junior Devin Smith both knocked down a pair of three-pointers and scored eight points each for the Orangemen, who finished 19 of 33 overall from the field (57%).

Crete (13-10), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, had difficulty generating offense against Beatrice’s aggressive mixture of defenses. The Cardinals were just 3-of-17 from three-point and 12-of-39 from the field (30%).

Senior guard Zach Fye paced the Cardinals with 17 points, while Beatrice’s focus on 6-6 senior Josiah Gardiner limited him to 10. He had been averaging just under 20 points a game during the winning streak.

“Give Beatrice credit, they came out and guarded us hard, something we haven’t seen the last couple weeks,” Crete coach Garrett Borcher said. “They’ve got guys across the board who can guard all five positions. They forced us into turnovers, which allowed them to get into transition.”