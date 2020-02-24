Glynn back in postseason mode, leads Beatrice past Crete in B-5 victory

FIRTH — Kaden Glynn knows something about what it takes to win in the postseason.
The Beatrice junior has a couple of gold medals at home from his sophomore year at Johnson-Brock, when the all-stater helped the Eagles’ football and boys basketball teams capture state championships.
The 6-foot-1 Glynn had his game in postseason mode Monday night at Norris Middle School, scoring nine points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists to pace the Orangemen to a 48-31 win against No. 10 Crete in a B-5 subdistrict game.
With the victory, Beatrice (12-9) advances to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. title contest against No. 7 Norris (16-5).
Glynn was 3-of-4 from the field and netted all three three-pointers he attempted, leading Beatrice’s 7 of 11 performance from beyond the arc. Two of those threes came in the third quarter, sparking a 16-5 sequence that opened up a 42-21 Beatrice margin heading into the final period.
“Kaden brings leadership and an air of confidence to our team,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “Those two threes he hit from the corner right by our bench in the third quarter were big after Crete had cut the lead to 10. He’s been doing that all year for us.”
Glynn didn’t have a point in the opening quarter, but he sparked Beatrice’s 13-2 run to open the game with his defense and passing. Jace Pethoud, a 6-3 junior, scored six of his team-high 10 points in the first quarter, then Glynn started the second quarter with a three-pointer to stretch the margin to 16-2.
“It was good to see the ball go through the hoop for everyone because last week was a rough game against Waverly (a 61-52 loss last Thursday to close the regular season),” Glynn said. “We shared the ball really well tonight and that was something the coaches have been talking to us about all week. If your shot’s not going in, find other people and give them open opportunities.”
Senior Peyton Murphy and junior Devin Smith both knocked down a pair of three-pointers and scored eight points each for the Orangemen, who finished 19 of 33 overall from the field (57%).
Crete (13-10), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, had difficulty generating offense against Beatrice’s aggressive mixture of defenses. The Cardinals were just 3-of-17 from three-point and 12-of-39 from the field (30%).
Senior guard Zach Fye paced the Cardinals with 17 points, while Beatrice’s focus on 6-6 senior Josiah Gardiner limited him to 10. He had been averaging just under 20 points a game during the winning streak.
“Give Beatrice credit, they came out and guarded us hard, something we haven’t seen the last couple weeks,” Crete coach Garrett Borcher said. “They’ve got guys across the board who can guard all five positions. They forced us into turnovers, which allowed them to get into transition.”
Crete was 13th in the wild-card standings coming into Monday, and now the Cardinals have to wait and see if they are one of the eight wild-card teams to advance to Saturday’s district finals. The Beatrice-Norris game is a rematch of the Feb. 4 contest won by Norris 42-41 at Beatrice on a last-second shot by Trey Deveaux.