Glines stepping down as Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball coach
Glines stepping down as Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball coach

  • Updated
After nine seasons serving as Lincoln Lutheran's boys basketball coach, Jason Glines is stepping down, the school announced Wednesday.

"With many prayers, conversations and considerations, I have decided to step down as the head boys basketball coach," Glines said in a statement. "God has a plan and we will see where that leads from here."

Glines also served as an assistant coach for four seasons for the Warriors before taking over as head coach.

The Warriors finished 11-12 this past season, their season coming to a close in a subdistrict loss to Lincoln Christian. Lincoln Lutheran was 12-10 two seasons ago.

"I want to thank the Lincoln Lutheran administration for their support throughout my time as an assistant and head coach at Lincoln Lutheran" Glines said. "I also want to thank them for their support during this time while making this decision."

