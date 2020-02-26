Glenn's relentless play powers East boys basketball team

A 5-foot-10 guard can’t be short of energy when it comes to playing against other Class A boys basketball guards, nearly all of them 6-foot or taller.
That’s never been an issue for Lincoln East junior Carter Glenn. The left-hander is always looking to attack a defense off the dribble, searching for that crease to either finish himself or pass it off to a teammate if the defender blocks his path.
His aggressive mentality is there defensively as well, whether it’s getting up in the grill of a ballhandler on the perimeter, jumping a passing lane for a steal and possible fast break opportunity or holding his ground and taking a charge from a larger player barreling to the basket.
“Carter plays extremely hard and that’s a natural thing he’s always had on the court,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “The amazing thing is as hard as he plays, he doesn’t get tired. He continues to make plays at the end of games where he’s played 32 minutes.”
Glenn is East’s leading scorer at 14 points per game, an average bolstered by a 24-point performance Saturday in a 59-50 win at Norfolk to finish the regular season. The Spartans (9-15) play at No. 7 Creighton Prep (17-7) in first-round A-6 district play Saturday (5 p.m. start).
Glenn says trying to finish against 6-5, 250-pound senior teammate Jett Janssen, a second-team Super-State football player and Wayne State offensive tackle recruit, is a great way to practice what he faces in live action.
You have free articles remaining.
“You’ve got to make the right move or you pay the price,” Glenn said about Janssen. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Janssen says the same about Glenn, an all-city cornerback in football last fall who is leaving his college choice open between both sports.
“It’s not easy stopping him inside,” said Janssen, who gives East a strong post presence with 13 points and six rebounds per game. “He’s quick and he can finish with both hands around the rim. The way he can get the ball up over taller guys is amazing. He’s fearless in the lane.”
Normally a point guard who averages 4.2 assists per game, Glenn has been playing more of a wing position with the addition of 5-7 sophomore Brayden McPhail into the lineup. Glenn, who also has 32 three-point field goals this season, has found it easier to find his offense from that spot.
“I think over the past couple weeks that’s really helped,” Glenn said. “Having Bam (McPhail) out there, we’ve really been able to get the ball out in transition and run. He’s a great point guard with really good vision.”
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Spartans, who own wins over Kearney and Lincoln Southeast, and beat Lincoln Southwest on a last-second shot by Pal Dak. The Spartans are hoping to find the same kind of high-caliber performance against the Junior Jays on their home court.
“We know we have our work cut out for that and we’re going to play really well up there,” Janssen said. “That Southeast game (a 59-46 win on Jan. 31) was where we really figured out what we could be and what we need to play like every game.”