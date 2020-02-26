Glenn's relentless play powers East boys basketball team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“You’ve got to make the right move or you pay the price,” Glenn said about Janssen. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Janssen says the same about Glenn, an all-city cornerback in football last fall who is leaving his college choice open between both sports.

“It’s not easy stopping him inside,” said Janssen, who gives East a strong post presence with 13 points and six rebounds per game. “He’s quick and he can finish with both hands around the rim. The way he can get the ball up over taller guys is amazing. He’s fearless in the lane.”

Normally a point guard who averages 4.2 assists per game, Glenn has been playing more of a wing position with the addition of 5-7 sophomore Brayden McPhail into the lineup. Glenn, who also has 32 three-point field goals this season, has found it easier to find his offense from that spot.

“I think over the past couple weeks that’s really helped,” Glenn said. “Having Bam (McPhail) out there, we’ve really been able to get the ball out in transition and run. He’s a great point guard with really good vision.”