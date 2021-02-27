Glenn rises to the occasion (again), as Lincoln East topples Southeast to move into district final

Whenever the Lincoln East boys basketball team has needed a spark this season, Carter Glenn has been there to provide it.

Twenty-point games were common for the Spartan senior during the regular season, and he added another one in an A-4 district semifinal Saturday. Glenn scored 16 of his game-high 25 points during a dominant first-half performance to put Lincoln East well on its way to a 56-38 victory over Lincoln Southeast at Southeast.

From the start, it was clear Glenn was ready to attack. He opened the scoring with a layup before making a trifecta of three-pointers that built an early 15-9 lead for Lincoln East (9-12).

A short-lived switch to a 2-3 zone helped Lincoln Southeast (13-8) stave off the Spartans in the second quarter, but a lack of offensive creativity led to a 23-14 halftime deficit for the Knights.

Straight out of the halftime break, Glenn got back to work, putting the game out of reach. He and junior Joseph Marfisi went on a 15-4 scoring run that included Marfisi making a three three-pointers from nearly the identical spot on the wing. By the end of Marfisi’s offensive explosion, the Spartans led 38-18.