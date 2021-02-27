Glenn rises to the occasion (again), as Lincoln East topples Southeast to move into district final

Whenever the Lincoln East boys basketball team has needed a spark this season, Carter Glenn has been there to provide it.
Twenty-point games were common for the Spartan senior during the regular season, and he added another one in an A-4 district semifinal Saturday. Glenn scored 16 of his game-high 25 points during a dominant first-half performance to put Lincoln East well on its way to a 56-38 victory over Lincoln Southeast at Southeast.
From the start, it was clear Glenn was ready to attack. He opened the scoring with a layup before making a trifecta of three-pointers that built an early 15-9 lead for Lincoln East (9-12).
A short-lived switch to a 2-3 zone helped Lincoln Southeast (13-8) stave off the Spartans in the second quarter, but a lack of offensive creativity led to a 23-14 halftime deficit for the Knights.
Straight out of the halftime break, Glenn got back to work, putting the game out of reach. He and junior Joseph Marfisi went on a 15-4 scoring run that included Marfisi making a three three-pointers from nearly the identical spot on the wing. By the end of Marfisi’s offensive explosion, the Spartans led 38-18.
“Sometimes when our guys are driving, they could take a contested two or they could make the extra pass and find the hot hand, which they did,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Joe (Marfisi) stepped up and made some big shots for us.”
While the Spartans got a healthy contribution from their leading scorer, the same couldn’t be said for Southeast. Senior Ajantae Hogan averaged 21.1 points per game for the Knights this season, but lockdown defense from East’s Brayden McPhail resulted in Hogan managing just nine points on 2-for-16 shooting.
“We give Brayden a lot of tough assignments and every single time he’s smaller than the guy he’s defending, but he just fights and fights against them,” Campbell said.
Southeast missed junior Jake Appleget (injury) and his 11.7 points per game greatly on Saturday, as the Knights shot 12-for-42 (28.5%) from the field overall. Senior McGinness Schneider led Southeast with 15 points, but Hogan’s output was a disappointing end to the career of Southeast’s all-time leading scorer.
“This group of seniors has meant a lot to this program and they have it trending in the right direction, so my heart just hurts for our seniors,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “Ajantae is a really great kid, and I think he’s only shown glimmers of the potential he has as a player.”
Next up for Lincoln East is the district final against A Street-rival Lincoln Pius X, which defeated Omaha South 59-44 in the other semifinal. The Spartans previously upset No. 4 Pius X 66-59 on Feb. 4, and they now stand just one win away from making the state tournament.