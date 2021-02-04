Glenn overcomes bloody mouth to help East upset No. 5 Pius X boys

East led for all but a 19-second stretch in the third quarter. The Spartans scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 11 in the second quarter. A pair of three-point baskets by Oliver Edwards from the right corner in the final minute of the half gave East a 34-24 halftime advantage.

While Glenn ignited the Spartans’ perimeter game, it was 6-5 senior Trevor Henrickson who established himself inside and took advantage of Glenn and fellow guard Brayden McPhail’s ballhandling and passing. Henrickson scored 11 of his 20 points in the first 16 minutes to give East an inside and outside presence against the taller Thunderbolts.

“Those guys make it easy,” Henrickson said. “I just find gaps and they dish it to me when they drive and bring the defense to them.”

Pius X (13-2) opened the second half with a 17-4 run and netted seven straight shots during one stretch in the third quarter, taking a 41-40 lead on a three-pointer from the top of the key by Sam Hoiberg with 3:04 left in the period. Hoiberg, a senior guard, and 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter paced the ‘Bolts with 18 points each.

But a three from left of the key by Henrickson put East back in front to stay at the 2:45 mark and his layup 37 seconds later gave the Spartans a 45-41 edge heading into the final eight minutes.