Glenn overcomes bloody mouth to help East upset No. 5 Pius X boys

Carter Glenn now has a hole in his mouth just below his lower lip to deal with along with a left shoulder that’s going to need surgery after the boys basketball season ends.
But before the Lincoln East senior standout guard headed to Urgent Care Thursday night to get stitches to fill the hole in his mouth caused by an inadvertent elbow in the fourth quarter, Glenn helped close out one of the bigger upsets in Class A this season.
Despite missing a two-minute span to get the bleeding stopped on his face, Glenn scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the final period to help the Spartans close out a 66-59 home victory over No. 5 Lincoln Pius X.
“This wasn’t nearly as painful as when I dislocated my shoulder,” Glenn said, referring to his football injury last fall. He left the game and went back to the locker room with 3:15 left and had athletic trainer Nicole Walkup close up the wound as best she could so he could return.
East (6-8) was leading 57-49 when Glenn left and was holding on to a 59-53 advantage when he returned with 1:36 remaining in the game.
During his time back in the locker room, “I had no idea what was going on,” said Glenn, who hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 47.5 seconds. “I heard the name 'Sam Hoiberg' once (from public address announcer John Gingery), and I thought, ‘Oh, crap.’ But our guys did a good job closing the game out.”
East led for all but a 19-second stretch in the third quarter. The Spartans scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 11 in the second quarter. A pair of three-point baskets by Oliver Edwards from the right corner in the final minute of the half gave East a 34-24 halftime advantage.
While Glenn ignited the Spartans’ perimeter game, it was 6-5 senior Trevor Henrickson who established himself inside and took advantage of Glenn and fellow guard Brayden McPhail’s ballhandling and passing. Henrickson scored 11 of his 20 points in the first 16 minutes to give East an inside and outside presence against the taller Thunderbolts.
“Those guys make it easy,” Henrickson said. “I just find gaps and they dish it to me when they drive and bring the defense to them.”
Pius X (13-2) opened the second half with a 17-4 run and netted seven straight shots during one stretch in the third quarter, taking a 41-40 lead on a three-pointer from the top of the key by Sam Hoiberg with 3:04 left in the period. Hoiberg, a senior guard, and 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter paced the ‘Bolts with 18 points each.
But a three from left of the key by Henrickson put East back in front to stay at the 2:45 mark and his layup 37 seconds later gave the Spartans a 45-41 edge heading into the final eight minutes.
“We knew they’d probably make a run at us at the start of the second half, but we didn’t get flustered,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We continued to do a nice job spreading the floor and attacking. Our guys had a really good demeanor the entire game, and nothing was too big for them.”
Glenn then helped stretch that margin with nine points in the final period before taking the shot to the mouth. After draining a three-pointer earlier in the fourth quarter, Glenn scored on back-to-back layups — one an inbounds pass from Edwards and the other on a drive to the basket — to give East its seven-point advantage with four minutes to play.
“Carter Glenn is a true warrior out there,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “He’s fun to watch and you have to appreciate the kind of talent he has and the kind of heart he plays with, a kid who needs shoulder surgery and is bleeding profusely from his mouth.
“East did a great job attacking the basket and we had a harder time guarding the ball tonight and rotating like we needed to,” Spicka added.