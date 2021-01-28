Glenn leads charge as Spartans step up to notch potential confidence-building win

Southeast (7-5) took its lone lead at 31-30 less than two minutes into the third quarter on a drive and basket by Ajantae Hogan, who led the Knights with 19 points and seven rebounds.

A McPhail driving layup put East back in front on the next possession before a 12-0 Spartan run later in the third period opened up a 46-33 lead with 1:33 remaining in the quarter. A McPhail basket started the spurt, then Adams and Glenn each buried threes before hoops inside by Trevor Henrickson and Glenn capped it.

Southeast managed to cut the deficit to 48-45 after a three-point play by Hogan and a three-point basket from the left wing by McGinness Schneider early in the fourth quarter.

But East pulled away again with eight straight points to make it 56-45 with 3:03 left, a sequence that Glenn started with a bank shot in the lane and finished with a three-point play after being fouled as he scored with a left-handed layup from the right side of the basket.

“Hopefully this is a game that will give our guys some confidence,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We’ve had some games not go our way, but our guys have never lost confidence and never stopped playing hard, and that’s a tribute to them.”