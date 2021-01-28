Glenn leads charge as Spartans step up to notch potential confidence-building win

After a series of close losses to top-10 teams and ratings contenders so far this season, the Lincoln East boys basketball team finally found itself on the better end of the scoreboard against one of those kinds of teams.
Except for a 22-second span early in the third quarter, the Spartans led from start to finish and used 21 points and seven assists from senior guard Carter Glenn to take a 66-53 home victory over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday night.
“Our record doesn’t show how good our team is,” Glenn said after East improved to 5-7. “We have so many guys on this team who are program kids, for a lot of them, this is their first year on varsity. They’re starting to step up huge.”
But it was two other experienced varsity players like Glenn — junior guard Brayden McPhail and senior forward Quinton Adams — who also contributed heavily to the victory. McPhail, a 5-10 lefty guard like Glenn, added 13 points and four assists while the 6-3 Adams had 10 points, hitting 3-of-3 from beyond the three-point line.
East shot 57% from the field (24-of-42) as Glenn was 8-of-12 from the floor.
East rattled off the game’s first seven points and never trailed in the first half, taking a 28-26 advantage into intermission on a 12-foot jumper by Carter Tempelmeyer with two seconds left off an assist from Glenn.
Southeast (7-5) took its lone lead at 31-30 less than two minutes into the third quarter on a drive and basket by Ajantae Hogan, who led the Knights with 19 points and seven rebounds.
A McPhail driving layup put East back in front on the next possession before a 12-0 Spartan run later in the third period opened up a 46-33 lead with 1:33 remaining in the quarter. A McPhail basket started the spurt, then Adams and Glenn each buried threes before hoops inside by Trevor Henrickson and Glenn capped it.
Southeast managed to cut the deficit to 48-45 after a three-point play by Hogan and a three-point basket from the left wing by McGinness Schneider early in the fourth quarter.
But East pulled away again with eight unanswered points to make it 56-45 with 3:03 left, a sequence that Glenn started with a bank shot in the lane and finished with a three-point play after being fouled as he scored with a left-handed layup from the right side of the basket.
“Hopefully this is a game that will give our guys some confidence,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We’ve had some games not go our way, but our guys have never lost confidence and never stopped playing hard, and that’s a tribute to them.”
Jake Appleget, a junior, added 18 points for the Knights and the 6-1 Schneider chipped in 11.