Glenn leads charge as Spartans step up to notch potential confidence-building win

After a series of close losses to top-10 teams and ratings contenders so far this season, the Lincoln East boys basketball team finally found itself on the better end of the scoreboard against one of those kinds of teams.

Except for a 22-second span early in the third quarter, the Spartans led from start to finish and used 21 points and seven assists from senior guard Carter Glenn to take a 66-53 home victory over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday night.

“Our record doesn’t show how good our team is,” Glenn said after East improved to 5-7. “We have so many guys on this team who are program kids, for a lot of them, this is their first year on varsity. They’re starting to step up huge.”

But it was two other experienced varsity players like Glenn — junior guard Brayden McPhail and senior forward Quinton Adams — who also contributed heavily to the victory. McPhail, a 5-10 lefty guard like Glenn, added 13 points and four assists while the 6-3 Adams had 10 points, hitting 3-of-3 from beyond the three-point line.

East shot 57% from the field (24-of-42) as Glenn was 8-of-12 from the floor.