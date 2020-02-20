Girls subdistrict final scores, 2/20

Girls basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
Thursday's finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Ralston
Omaha Roncalli 52, Omaha Concordia 34
C1-2 at Waverly
Louisville 51, Ashland-Greenwood 36
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger
West Point-Beemer vs. Winnebago, 7.
C1-4 at Aquinas
North Bend Central 65, Wahoo 61, OT
C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian 49, Malcolm 42
C1-6 at Beatrice
Syracuse 34, Fairbury 30
C1-7 at Norfolk
Norfolk Catholic 35, Pierce 15
C1-8 at Columbus
St. Paul 38, Columbus Scotus 33
C1-9 at Burwell
Broken Bow 45, O'Neill 39
C1-10 at Kearney
Adams Central 42, Kearney Catholic 32
C1-11 at North Platte
Chase County 47, Gothenburg 32
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Chadron 52, Ogallala 34
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Weeping Water
Lourdes CC 42, Elmwood-Murdock 31
C2-2 at Logan View
Oakland-Craig 52, Yutan 39
C2-3 at Diller-Odell
Freeman 33, Southern 14
C2-4 at Pender
Guardian Angels CC 47, Ponca 33
C2-5 at Norfolk
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Howells-Dodge 39
C2-6 at Malcolm
Centennial 32, Bishop Neumann 21
C2-7 at O'Neill
Crofton 53, North Central 38
C2-8 at Fairbury
Superior 72, Fillmore Central 41
C2-9 at Adams Central
Hastings SC 52, Grand Island CC 33
C2-10 at Ord
Wood River 47, Ravenna 37
C2-11 at Gothenburg
South Loup 51, Elm Creek 36
C2-12 at Gering
Bridgeport vs. Morrill, 7 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at West Point
Archbishop Bergan 54, Pender 34
D1-2 at Auburn
Weeping Water 53, HTRS 35
D1-3 at Ponca
Hartington CC 57, Hartington-Newcastle 38
D1-4 at Battle Creek
Elkhorn Valley vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7.
D1-5 at Boone Central
CWC vs. Humphrey/HLF, 7.
D1-6 at Cross County
Twin River vs. Palmer, 7.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
Meridian vs. Diller-Odell, 7.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 7.
D1-9 at Sandy Creek
Alma 38, Franklin 32
D1-10 at Brady
Maywood-Hayes Center 36, North Platte St. Pat's 31
D1-11 at McCook
Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Cambridge, 7.
D1-12 at Ogallala
South Platte vs. Kimball, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Falls City SH 35, Sterling 31
D2-2 at Hartington
Wynot 53, Randolph 10
D2-3 at Centennial
Dorchester 28, Exeter-Milligan 18
D2-4 at Niobrara
Stuart vs. Bloomfield, 7.
D2-5 at Greeley
Humphrey SF 71, Riverside 10
D2-6 at Grand Island CC
Lawrence-Nelson 59, BDS 54
D2-7 at Broken Bow
Anselmo-Merna vs. S-E-M, 7.
D2-8 at Southern Valley
Loomis 61, Silver Lake 48
D2-9 at Paxton
Mullen 55, Arthur County 34
D2-10 at North Platte
Wauneta-Palisade 34, Medicine Valley 28
D2-11 at Chadron State
Sioux County vs. Crawford, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Sidney
Leyton 34, Minatare 32