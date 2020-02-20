Girls subdistrict final scores, 2/20
Girls subdistrict final scores, 2/20

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

Thursday's finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Ralston

Omaha Roncalli 52, Omaha Concordia 34

C1-2 at Waverly

Louisville 51, Ashland-Greenwood 36

C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger

West Point-Beemer vs. Winnebago, 7.

C1-4 at Aquinas

North Bend Central 65, Wahoo 61, OT

C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian 49, Malcolm 42

C1-6 at Beatrice

Syracuse 34, Fairbury 30

C1-7 at Norfolk

Norfolk Catholic 35, Pierce 15

C1-8 at Columbus

St. Paul 38, Columbus Scotus 33

C1-9 at Burwell

Broken Bow 45, O'Neill 39

C1-10 at Kearney

Adams Central 42, Kearney Catholic 32

C1-11 at North Platte

Chase County 47, Gothenburg 32 

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Chadron 52, Ogallala 34

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Weeping Water

Lourdes CC 42, Elmwood-Murdock 31

C2-2 at Logan View

Oakland-Craig 52, Yutan 39 

C2-3 at Diller-Odell

Freeman 33, Southern 14

C2-4 at Pender

Guardian Angels CC 47, Ponca 33

C2-5 at Norfolk

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Howells-Dodge 39

C2-6 at Malcolm

Centennial 32, Bishop Neumann 21

C2-7 at O'Neill

Crofton 53, North Central 38

C2-8 at Fairbury

Superior 72, Fillmore Central 41 

C2-9 at Adams Central

Hastings SC 52, Grand Island CC 33

C2-10 at Ord

Wood River 47, Ravenna 37

C2-11 at Gothenburg

South Loup 51, Elm Creek 36

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport vs. Morrill, 7 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at West Point

Archbishop Bergan 54, Pender 34

D1-2 at Auburn

Weeping Water 53, HTRS 35

D1-3 at Ponca

Hartington CC 57, Hartington-Newcastle 38

D1-4 at Battle Creek

Elkhorn Valley vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7.

D1-5 at Boone Central

CWC vs. Humphrey/HLF, 7.

D1-6 at Cross County

Twin River vs. Palmer, 7.

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

Meridian vs. Diller-Odell, 7.

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 7.

D1-9 at Sandy Creek

Alma 38, Franklin 32

D1-10 at Brady

Maywood-Hayes Center 36, North Platte St. Pat's 31

D1-11 at McCook

Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Cambridge, 7.

D1-12 at Ogallala

South Platte vs. Kimball, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Falls City SH 35, Sterling 31

D2-2 at Hartington

Wynot 53, Randolph 10

D2-3 at Centennial

Dorchester 28, Exeter-Milligan 18

D2-4 at Niobrara

Stuart vs. Bloomfield, 7.

D2-5 at Greeley

Humphrey SF 71, Riverside 10

D2-6 at Grand Island CC

Lawrence-Nelson 59, BDS 54

D2-7 at Broken Bow

Anselmo-Merna vs. S-E-M, 7.

D2-8 at Southern Valley

Loomis 61, Silver Lake 48

D2-9 at Paxton

Mullen 55, Arthur County 34

D2-10 at North Platte

Wauneta-Palisade 34, Medicine Valley 28

D2-11 at Chadron State

Sioux County vs. Crawford, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Sidney

Leyton 34, Minatare 32

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

