Girls and boys state basketball tournaments will take place during same week in 2022
Girls and boys state basketball tournaments will take place during same week in 2022

  Updated
Pius X vs. Millard North, 3.2

Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The 2021 state basketball tournaments were modified because the NSAA did not have access to the Devaney Sports Center.

There will be more modifications in 2022.

The NSAA announced Wednesday that the boys and girls state basketball tournaments will coincide during the same week (March 7-12) next year.

For years, the girls state tournament has run during the first weekend of March, and the boys played the following week.

But Pinnacle Bank Arena will not be available during the first weekend of March 2022 because it will be hosting the Big Ten wrestling championships.

The girls championship games will take place March 11 (Friday), and the boys championship games are set for the following day. NET will broadcast all 12 championship games.

A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys postseason tournament and state championship events will be released at a later date, the NSAA said.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

