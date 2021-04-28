Girls and boys state basketball tournaments will take place during same week in 2022

The 2021 state basketball tournaments were modified because the NSAA did not have access to the Devaney Sports Center.

There will be more modifications in 2022.

The NSAA announced Wednesday that the boys and girls state basketball tournaments will coincide during the same week (March 7-12) next year.

For years, the girls state tournament has run during the first weekend of March, and the boys played the following week.

But Pinnacle Bank Arena will not be available during the first weekend of March 2022 because it will be hosting the Big Ten wrestling championships.

The girls championship games will take place March 11 (Friday), and the boys championship games are set for the following day. NET will broadcast all 12 championship games.

A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys postseason tournament and state championship events will be released at a later date, the NSAA said.

