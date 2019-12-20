Gentrup gives Lincoln Pius X offensive spark in win over North Star

Opponents may now want to include Tayden Gentrup in their scouting reports on the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-3 senior post is known more for his defense and rebounding, but he showed Friday night he can score, as well. Gentrup netted 18 points, with almost all of them coming during two critical Thunderbolt runs in their 74-58 victory at No. 7 Lincoln North Star.

“If people lay off Tayden, he’s capable of doing that,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said after the Thunderbolts improved to 5-0 this season. “He’s a great rebounder and defender, but he’s also a good shooter and he has the size and strength to finish inside.”

Gentrup, an all-city football player, scored Pius X’s first five points and had nine in the opening period as the Thunderbolts raced to a 21-7 lead. The Navigators (4-1) chipped away at the deficit and used their full-court pressure defense to force 11 Pius X turnovers in the middle two quarters to get back in it.

After trailing 33-22 at the break, North Star used an 11-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 38-37 with 2:47 left in the third period on a basket by Jared Lopez.