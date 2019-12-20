Gentrup gives Lincoln Pius X offensive spark in win over North Star

Opponents may now want to include Tayden Gentrup in their scouting reports on the Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-3 senior post is known more for his defense and rebounding, but he showed Friday night he can score, as well. Gentrup netted 18 points, with almost all of them coming during two critical Thunderbolt runs in their 74-58 victory at No. 7 Lincoln North Star.
“If people lay off Tayden, he’s capable of doing that,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said after the Thunderbolts improved to 5-0 this season. “He’s a great rebounder and defender, but he’s also a good shooter and he has the size and strength to finish inside.”
Gentrup, an all-city football player, scored Pius X’s first five points and had nine in the opening period as the Thunderbolts raced to a 21-7 lead. The Navigators (4-1) chipped away at the deficit and used their full-court pressure defense to force 11 Pius X turnovers in the middle two quarters to get back in it.
After trailing 33-22 at the break, North Star used an 11-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 38-37 with 2:47 left in the third period on a basket by Jared Lopez.
Another hoop inside by Lopez, a 6-3 senior, gave the Navigators their last lead at 40-39 with 1:23 left in the period. That’s when Pius X hit them with a 19-2 run that Gentrup started with five straight points — a tip-in and a three-point play within a span of 16 seconds.
“Offensively, we just try to take what the defense gives us, and tonight I’m the one who ended up getting the shots,” said Gentrup, whose 8-of-10 shooting from the field led Pius X to a 28-of-49 performance from the floor (57%).
A North Star turnover and transition layup by Mitchell Sebek with 1 second left off an assist from Charlie Hoiberg pushed the Pius X lead to 46-40 heading into the final eight minutes.
Pius X continued the onslaught into the fourth quarter, finally taking an insurmountable 58-42 advantage with 5:35 remaining on a pair of free throws by Hoiberg. The 6-foot junior guard finished with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds in leading Pius X to a 39-21 edge on the boards.
Pius X senior all-state guard Kolbe Rada also heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes. He was 9-of-11 from the field and also snagged seven rebounds.
“Our kids are just tough, and they found a way to get going again after North Star came back and took the lead,” said Spicka, whose team plays host to No. 5 Omaha Westside on Saturday. “When they play together and play as a team, they can do some great things.”
North Star is without first-team Super-Stater Donovan Williams until Jan. 7 as he works his way back from ACL surgery in April. Junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim led four Gators in double-figures with 16 points as he overcame a tough shooting night by making 8 of 11 free throws.
Senior guard Luke Juracek chipped in 15 points, while Lopez and junior guard Josh Brown added 11 each.
“I’m really impressed with Pius, they play tough, hard-nosed basketball,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “I give our kids a lot of credit in the third quarter fighting back, but we didn’t have our 'A' game tonight. Unfortunately against Pius, you have to have your 'A' game to win.”
Pius X girls 63, North Star 45
Alexis Markowski scored 30 points to lead the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts (5-0). The junior netted 20 in the second and third quarters combined when Pius X outscored the Navigators 45-19 and opened up a 57-32 lead heading into the final period.
After trailing by one point after the first period, Pius X went on a 21-3 run in the second quarter to lead 33-17 at halftime. Alivya Bollen led a balanced North Star (2-3) attack with eight points.