Garcia's 14-point fourth quarter hoists Hastings over Crete in Class B matchup

CRETE — The third quarter belonged to Jarrett Synek.
But when the Crete defense started overplaying on the Hastings senior all-state quarterback and Nebraska football walk-on prospect, fellow senior Gabe Garcia was more than happy to take advantage of some open looks in the final period.
Garcia scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and nailed four of the five three-pointers he attempted during that span to help the Tigers (2-0) pull away to a 59-48 boys basketball road win Friday night.
“My shots were kind of landing short at first early in the game, but the coaches just told me to keep my head up, keep shooting and stay confident,” said 5-foot-10 Garcia. “I admit, I get a little selfish when I get on a roll like that. I don’t really think about it, I just pull it. But Jerry’s (Synek) the one who gets me open and gets me the ball.”
Synek scored nine of his 14 points in the third quarter, mostly on drives to the basket and free throws. Crete scored the first eight points of the third quarter to erase a 24-16 halftime deficit before back-to-back baskets by Brendan Witte (12 points) put the Tigers in front to stay.
Three of Garcia’s three-pointers in the final quarter were part of a 13-3 Hastings run that moved a 39-37 lead to a 52-40 advantage with 3:55 left in the game.
First-year head coach Drew Danielson took over a Tigers team that didn’t return any starters from last year’s state tournament squad. But he did inherit a predominately senior group that was waiting in the wings for its opportunity.
“With all that’s going on with COVID, for us to have immediate success is huge for our kids,” said Danielson, whose team defeated Seward in the season opener Thursday. “Every step we take like this, the kids are more bought in.”
Crete also has a first-year head coach in Tony Siske, who has two state championships on his résumé — a Class A title at Norfolk and a Class B crown at Scottsbluff. Freshman Aidan McDowell, a 6-1 guard, led the Cardinals with 15 points. Besides a freshman, Siske started three sophomores and a junior. Underclassmen scored all of Crete’s points.
A pair of 6-3 sophomores — Mason Crumbliss and Jabin Gardiner — added eight points each for the Cardinals.
“We’re excited because I see us getting better and better every day. And even though we won yesterday (over Columbus Lakeview), there were some things I thought we improved on tonight,” Siske said. “We have quite a few guys playing varsity basketball for the first time and you can see them stepping up to the challenge.”
Crete girls 52, Hastings 29
The defending Class B state champion Cardinals improved to 2-0 behind 19 from Hannah Newton, 14 of which came in the first half. Dacey Sealey’s 11 points paced Hastings (1-1).
