Garcia's 14-point fourth quarter hoists Hastings over Crete in Class B matchup

CRETE — The third quarter belonged to Jarrett Synek.

But when the Crete defense started overplaying on the Hastings senior all-state quarterback and Nebraska football walk-on prospect, fellow senior Gabe Garcia was more than happy to take advantage of some open looks in the final period.

Garcia scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and nailed four of the five three-pointers he attempted during that span to help the Tigers (2-0) pull away to a 59-48 boys basketball road win Friday night.

“My shots were kind of landing short at first early in the game, but the coaches just told me to keep my head up, keep shooting and stay confident,” said 5-foot-10 Garcia. “I admit, I get a little selfish when I get on a roll like that. I don’t really think about it, I just pull it. But Jerry’s (Synek) the one who gets me open and gets me the ball.”

Synek scored nine of his 14 points in the third quarter, mostly on drives to the basket and free throws. Crete scored the first eight points of the third quarter to erase a 24-16 halftime deficit before back-to-back baskets by Brendan Witte (12 points) put the Tigers in front to stay.