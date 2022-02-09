From Belarus to Parkview Christian, Viktar Kachalouski achieves dream of playing high school basketball

The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken opportunities away from many athletes, but its timing led to new opportunities, as well.

Back home in his native Belarus, Viktar Kachalouski was crushed to see the cancellation of the Belarus Premier League season, but he soon realized there was an opportunity for him to achieve a longtime dream of playing high school basketball in the United States.

While he had to play JV basketball last season as a sophomore due to transfer rules, Kachalouski has emerged as an elite guard for Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian this season, and perhaps as one of the best players coach Nate Godwin has ever seen come through his program.

"It was always my dream to play American high school basketball, that’s why I came here and it’s really exciting,” Kachalouski said.

When he first arrived in Lincoln, it’s hardly surprising that it took Kachalouski a few weeks to hit the ground running. He knew very little English at that point, but just like on the court, Kachalouski is a hard worker who makes strides very quickly. With his language skills steadily improving, the summer basketball season prepared Kachalouski for what high school basketball in the United States is like.

Kachalouski said that European basketball is more focused on passing and quick cuts, while American basketball focuses on individual play and shot creation, something he had to adapt to. It was clear that Kachalouski had made those adjustments when his Nebraska United AAU team faced off against a team from the OSA Crusaders that featured Bellevue West junior Josiah Dotzler.

Even with Dotzler guarding him for most of the game, Kachalouski scored 19 points in a performance that impressed coaches from both teams.

“After the game, the coach for the AAU team said, ‘Who is that guy?” Godwin said. “I didn’t tell Vik until after the game that he’d just scored 19 points against one of the best guards in the state, but that’s just kind of his perspective; he just goes out there and works hard every day no matter who we’re playing.”

With Kachalouski as Parkview Christian’s starting point guard, the Patriots are seeking a third-straight trip to the state tournament. There will be no easy games in a subdistrict that also includes No. 5 Osceola and No. 7 Humphrey SF, but facing that high-level competition is something that excites Kachalouski.

He considers his greatest strengths on the court to be athleticism and court vision from his spot at point guard, but Godwin feels Kachalouski’s skills are even greater than that.

“If there’s a college-level player that’s ready for college basketball, it’s Vik and he’s just a junior,” Godwin said. “He sees the floor really well and falls into a lot of different roles; he can be a point guard who distributes the ball and he can also put up points when we need it.”

Through his time at Parkview Christian, Kachalouski is hoping to achieve some of his other basketball dreams. First up is playing college basketball, something that should come in time thanks to his hard-working attitude for the Patriots.

After that, a return to international basketball is a long-term goal to strive for. Kachalouski represented Belarus in the FIBA U16 European Championships back in 2019, and he knows he’s changed and grown plenty since then. That is, in terms of the American style of basketball.

“When I was back in my country and played the European championships for under-16s with my national team, I was a different player,” Kachalouski said. “I didn’t score a lot and was just a true point guard, but I would love to play for my country again.”

