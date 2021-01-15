Friday's high school sporting events affected by weather

Friday's blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state led to a bevy of postponements and cancelations in high school activities.

All Lincoln Public School events were called off.

Here are updates:

* Friday's games in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice have been moved to Saturday. The A Division championship game between BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Beatrice City Auditorium, and the boys final between Parkview Christian and Tri County will follow.

* Fremont and Lincoln Southwest will make up their girls basketball Tuesday at Southwest.

* Lincoln North Star's basketball games against Norfolk were moved to Tuesday (girls at Norfolk and boys at North Star).

* Lincoln Pius X's boys basketball game against Omaha Bryan on Saturday was postponed.

* Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran's home doubleheaders against Columbus Scotus and Lourdes Central Catholic, respectively, were called off.

* The Omaha Burke swimming triangular, which included Lincoln Pius X, was canceled.

* Wahoo's girls game at Platteview was postponed until Feb. 2.