Friday's high school sporting events affected by weather

Friday's blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state led to a bevy of postponements and cancelations in high school activities.
All Lincoln Public School events were called off.
Here are updates:
* Friday's games in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice have been moved to Saturday. The A Division championship game between BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Beatrice City Auditorium, and the boys final between Parkview Christian and Tri County will follow.
* Fremont and Lincoln Southwest will make up their girls basketball Tuesday at Southwest.
* Lincoln North Star's basketball games against Norfolk were moved to Tuesday (girls at Norfolk and boys at North Star).
* Lincoln Pius X's boys basketball game against Omaha Bryan on Saturday was postponed.
* Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran's home doubleheaders against Columbus Scotus and Lourdes Central Catholic, respectively, were called off.
* The Omaha Burke swimming triangular, which included Lincoln Pius X, was canceled.
* Wahoo's girls game at Platteview was postponed until Feb. 2.
* Waverly's home basketball doubleheader against Bennington was postponed.
* The Weeping Water wrestling meet, which included Lincoln Christian, was postponed.
* Elmwood-Murdock's basketball doubleheader at Conestoga was moved to Monday.
* Beatrice's basketball doubleheader at Plattsmouth was postponed until Saturday.
* Ashland-Greenwood's home basketball doubleheader against Raymond Central was moved to Saturday.
* The Syracuse-Arlington basketball doubleheader was postponed until Feb. 8.
* Ralston-Norris boys was postponed.
* Fairbury girls at Auburn was postponed.
* Malcolm's basketball doubleheader at Yutan was postponed.
* The Syracuse wrestling invitational was postponed.
* Updated MUDECAS Tournament schedule
Saturday's games in Beatrice
Boys A Division
1st: Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 7:15 p.m., City Auditorium
3rd: Freeman vs. Diller-Odell, 1:15 p.m., City Auditorium
Johnson County Central vs. BDS, 5:45 p.m., Beatrice Middle School
Southern vs. Falls City SH, 7:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School
Boys B Division
1st: Exeter-Milligan vs. Palmyra, 4:15 p.m., City Auditorium
3rd: Lewiston vs. Johnson-Brock, 10:15 a.m., City Auditorium
HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 2:45 p.m., Beatrice Middle School
Sterling vs. Meridian, 4:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School
Girls A Division
1st: Exeter-Milligan vs. Johnson-Brock, 11:45 a.m., City Auditorium
3rd: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m., City Auditorium
Freeman vs. Sterling, 11:45 a.m., Beatrice Middle School
Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 1:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School
Girls B Division
1st: Southern vs. HTRS, 2:45 p.m., City Auditorium
3rd: Pawnee City vs. Palmyra, 8:45 a.m., City Auditorium
Tri County vs. Johnson County Central, 8:45 a.m., Beatrice Middle School