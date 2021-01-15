 Skip to main content
Friday's high school sporting events affected by weather
  • Updated
Friday's blizzard conditions in the eastern part of the state led to a bevy of postponements and cancelations in high school activities.

All Lincoln Public School events were called off.

Here are updates:

* Friday's games in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice have been moved to Saturday. The A Division championship game between BDS and Falls City Sacred Heart will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Beatrice City Auditorium, and the boys final between Parkview Christian and Tri County will follow.

* Fremont and Lincoln Southwest will make up their girls basketball Tuesday at Southwest.

* Lincoln North Star's basketball games against Norfolk were moved to Tuesday (girls at Norfolk and boys at North Star).

* Lincoln Pius X's boys basketball game against Omaha Bryan on Saturday was postponed.

* Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran's home doubleheaders against Columbus Scotus and Lourdes Central Catholic, respectively, were called off.

* The Omaha Burke swimming triangular, which included Lincoln Pius X, was canceled.

* Wahoo's girls game at Platteview was postponed until Feb. 2.

* Waverly's home basketball doubleheader against Bennington was postponed.

* The Weeping Water wrestling meet, which included Lincoln Christian, was postponed.

* Elmwood-Murdock's basketball doubleheader at Conestoga was moved to Monday.

* Beatrice's basketball doubleheader at Plattsmouth was postponed until Saturday.

* Ashland-Greenwood's home basketball doubleheader against Raymond Central was moved to Saturday.

* The Syracuse-Arlington basketball doubleheader was postponed until Feb. 8.

* Ralston-Norris boys was postponed.

* Fairbury girls at Auburn was postponed.

* Malcolm's basketball doubleheader at Yutan was postponed.

* The Syracuse wrestling invitational was postponed.

* Updated MUDECAS Tournament schedule

Saturday's games in Beatrice

Boys A Division

1st: Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 7:15 p.m., City Auditorium

3rd: Freeman vs. Diller-Odell, 1:15 p.m., City Auditorium

Johnson County Central vs. BDS, 5:45 p.m., Beatrice Middle School

Southern vs. Falls City SH, 7:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School

Boys B Division

1st: Exeter-Milligan vs. Palmyra, 4:15 p.m., City Auditorium

3rd: Lewiston vs. Johnson-Brock, 10:15 a.m., City Auditorium

HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 2:45 p.m., Beatrice Middle School

Sterling vs. Meridian, 4:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School

Girls A Division

1st: Exeter-Milligan vs. Johnson-Brock, 11:45 a.m., City Auditorium

3rd: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m., City Auditorium

Freeman vs. Sterling, 11:45 a.m., Beatrice Middle School

Diller-Odell vs. Meridian, 1:15 p.m., Beatrice Middle School

Girls B Division

1st: Southern vs. HTRS, 2:45 p.m., City Auditorium

3rd: Pawnee City vs. Palmyra, 8:45 a.m., City Auditorium

Tri County vs. Johnson County Central, 8:45 a.m., Beatrice Middle School

Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian, 10:15 a.m., Beatrice Middle School

