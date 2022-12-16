Freshman Dolliver helps Malcolm girls down Beatrice in clash of rated teams

BEATRICE — Class C-1 No. 4 Malcolm was in the state tournament last season. And the Clippers returned a majority of their roster from that team.

But the Clippers this season are a little different, and a key reason for that is freshman Halle Dolliver.

Dolliver was huge Friday night, scoring 19 points and sparking Malcolm to a 50-41 win at B No. 4 Beatrice, the Clippers’ best win of the young season.

“She does not play like a freshman. She’s unbelievable,” fellow Clipper Alyssa Fortik. “She’s like our shooter, our scorer. She’s literally everything for the team.”

Dolliver was particularly key down the stretch. She scored all eight of Malcolm’s points in the fourth quarter — all from the free-throw line.

“Obviously, she’s not a secret anymore and I don’t think she was much of a secret when the season started, but she is a big, big player,” head coach Andy Klepper said. “But she has brought a lot of basketball IQ as well. And, mixing a little bit of youth with our returners has been, so far, the right combination.”

The fourth-quarter free throws to seal the game were huge. Beatrice, led by Addie Hatcliff, cut a 16-point lead down to six with four minutes to go in the game.

But a 17-0 run in the second quarter gave the Clippers all the cushion they needed to hold on.

“I was more worried about scoring points against them than necessarily containing them,” Klepper said. “We’ve worked a lot on our man and especially a little bit of zone, tried to keep them off balance a little bit, but 50 against his team’s pretty good on the offensive, in that free throws were big, too.”

With all the players back after the successful season last year, led by Fortik, Malcolm has some high expectations. But one of the main goals for Klepper is to just enjoy the ride.

“It’s a competitive Class C-1. I think there are about 20 teams that could probably end up at state right now,” Klepper said. “So just kind of navigating it, keeping the girls together, playing together, having fun, enjoying it. I don’t want the seniors focusing too much on it’s their last go around. I want them just to focus on the here (and) now, be a part of the team, enjoy every night, every practice and kind of go from there.”

When the season gets done, Fortik’s basketball career will be over. She is focused on enjoying it, but also trying to help Malcolm get back to the state tournament.

“The main thing that I’m worried about for myself and for other people is just having fun,” she said. “If I don’t score however many points, that’s fine. I’d rather have an amazing game for the team and win rather than an amazing team for myself and lose.”

Beatrice boys 60, Malcolm 37: The Class B No. 4 Orangemen outscored the Class C-1 No. 6 Clippers 29-12 in the second half. The loss marks Malcolm’s third straight in the last six days.