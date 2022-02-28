 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freshman Bahl leads Papio South to seventh straight win in victory over North Star

Class A No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South earned its seventh straight victory Monday with a 66-49 win over Lincoln North Star in the Class A-7 district semifinal at Papillion-La Vista South.

Freshman guard Bryson Bahl scored 19 points and made three three-pointers for the Titans. Daniel Brocaille also knocked down three threes on his way to a 13-point performance.

The Navigators were led by Jake Hilkemann, who scored 17 points, and Antallah Sandlin'el, who had 14.

Next up for Papillion-La Vista South is the district final at home against No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday.

