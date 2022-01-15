 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freeman trio leads Falcons to first MUDECAS title since 2014
BOYS HOOPS

Freeman trio leads Falcons to first MUDECAS title since 2014

Three Falcons finished in double figures, including junior Carter Ruse with a game-high 23 points, to lead Freeman to a 57-45 win against Palmyra in the MUDECAS boys basketball tournament championship game Saturday night at Beatrice City Auditorium.

It's the Falcons' first MUDECAS crown since 2014.

Only four players scored for Freeman, but the Panthers had trouble slowing them down. Junior Carter Niles scored 17 points and junior point guard Taylan Vetrovsky added another 15.

Palmyra (7-5), which won the B Division title last year, led 19-18 at halftime, but Freeman (13-1) shot out of the break on a 21-10 run.

Senior Andrew Waltke had 11 points for the Panthers.

Tri County upended Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart 31-28 in the third-place game.

Johnson-Brock defeated Pawnee City 68-35 in the B Division championship game.

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

