Fourth-quarter run lifts Omaha Westside past Lincoln Pius X

In a battle of top 10 teams, Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside took down No. 8 Lincoln Pius X 62-52 in boys basketball on Saturday night in Lincoln.

The Warriors were able to find more offensive rhythm than the Thunderbolts while winning their fifth game in a row.

“Obviously, it’s not the result we want,” Pius X head coach Adam Brill said. “But at the same time, what you can take from a game like this can benefit you next week, the week after that and later in the season.”

The Thunderbolts and Warriors went back and forth all game and it wasn’t until the beginning of the fourth quarter — when Omaha Westside opened the frame on a 10-0 run — that they got a firm grasp of momentum. But even after that run, the Thunderbolts were able to trim the deficit back into single digits a few different times and Brill was happy with the fight of the team.

“I think that comes from practice and I think it just comes from the nature of the kids,” Brill said. “We have really competitive practices, and we challenge them, and they answer those challenges.”

Omaha Westside head coach Jim Simons was impressed by Lincoln Pius X (2-3) and especially Thunderbolts forward Treyson Anderson, who had a game-high 24 points and provided sparks on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

“Treyson presents a lot of issues for us and we had a hard time keeping them off the glass,” Simons said. “They play awful hard and they’re really physical.”

Simons echoed what Brill said about playing opponents of high caliber early in the season.

“You want to play good people early and they are really fundamentally sound and disciplined,” he said. “They’re going to test you.”

Kevin Brown had a team-high 20 points for the Warriors and Tate Odvody had 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help close out the game for Westside.

Brill said that losses like these can sting, but he expects his team to answer back and work hard in practice to ensure they are ready for their next test.

“I think it leaves the guys hungry,” he said.

The Thunderbolts are a younger team this season and Brill said the coaching staff is excited to continue working with his team to elevate them to the highest level possible, so that come March they are ready to go.

“That’s why we coach,” he said. “We coach because we want to see the growth in the guys and get them to reach their full potential.”