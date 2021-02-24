Four area boys basketball subdistrict finals to watch Thursday

Subdistict finals are set for Thursday across the state. Ron Powell takes a look at four area matchups to watch.

C1-2 at Milford, Lincoln Christian (12-9) vs. No. 6 Milford (24-0), 7 p.m.: Milford is in the district finals regardless of the outcome. But at No. 24 in the wild-card standings, Christian has no chance to get a wild card into the districts final. So it’s a must-win for the Crusaders, who have struggled with injuries, illness and a difficult schedule this season. Christian’s length could pose problems for the Eagles — 6-foot-7 senior Drew Beukelman went off for 25 points in Tuesday’s win over Lincoln Lutheran and 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks is a rim protector. Milford junior guard Jaxon Weyand will be a tough matchup for the Crusaders after scoring 25 in the win over Raymond Central on Tuesday.

C2-8 at Grand Island CC, No. 4 Centennial (17-5) vs. No. 1 GICC (20-4), 7 p.m.: At No. 8 in the wild-card standings, Centennial helped its district final possibilities regardless of what happens with its win over Doniphan-Trumbull on Tuesday. The Broncos shot 63% from the field, and got 21 points from sophomore Lane Zimmer and 17 more by junior Jake Bargen. GICC showed once again why it is the prohibitive favorite in this class by destroying No. 9 Heartland 67-13 in the other first -round game Tuesday.