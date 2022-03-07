Former Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams enters transfer portal

One of the best high school basketball players to come out of Nebraska in the last three years is searching for a new college basketball team.

Former Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons with Oklahoma State.

A two-time first team Super-State selection during his time with the Navigators, Williams originally committed to Nebraska under head coach Tim Miles. However, a change in the coaching staff resulted in the four-star recruit decommitting from the Huskers and attending Oklahoma State instead.

"With the new (Nebraska) staff, not trying to knock them or anything, but what they’re trying to build here is just something I can’t be a part of," Williams told the Journal Star in 2019. "...They want older guys and they want juco players, and that’s what they’re going to get."

A 20-point-per-game scorer during his time at Lincoln North Star, Williams never managed to break into Oklahoma State's starting lineup. A knee injury suffered midway through his freshman season limited him to just six games played, while Williams averaged 3.1 points per game in his nine games with the Cowboys this season.

Now, Williams will look to get back to his scoring ways at a new college basketball program.

