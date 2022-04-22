Former Husker hooper Lee Steinbrook tabbed as new North Star boys basketball coach

The Lincoln North Star boys basketball program has hired a head coach for just the second time in school history, it announced Friday.
Lee Steinbrook, a former Nebraska men's basketball player, will lead the Navigators, beginning next season. He replaces Tony Quattrocchi, who coached North Star for its first 19 seasons.
Steinbrook comes to North Star from Nebraska Wesleyan, where he served as head tennis coach. He has high school basketball head coaching experience at Norfolk Catholic and Elmwood-Murdock, along with a stint at Lincoln East as an assistant.
“Lee has a wealth of coaching experience and has had success at every stop,” North Star athletic director Nathan Renter said in a news release. “We will miss Coach Quattrocchi as he did a great job building the boys basketball program into what it is today, but we are excited to get a great coach like Lee and are looking forward to the future of the program.”
Steinbrook, a Columbus native, played for Danny Nee's Huskers during the 1994-95 season.
People are also reading…
“I am honored to be joining Lincoln North Star as the head boys basketball coach. North Star is a very special place, and I am so excited to get the opportunity to help these young men reach their full potential both on and off the court,” Steinbrook said in a release.
North Star finished 9-15 last season. The Gators have made three state tournament appearances, including a run to the Class A semifinals in 2019.
Meet the boys first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Every time these Super-State players hit the court this season, it was a treat for fans to watch them go to work.
A few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha was just the cherry on top of the fantastic season performances from each of these players.
Here are the five best.
𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣
College: Creighton
Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.
Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.
Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Three scoops with Jasen
Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."
𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏
𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧
College: Virginia.
Season flavor: Monster cookie.
Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia.
Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Three scoops with Isaac
Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."
𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉
𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗁𝖺 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟧 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟪
College: Loyola-Chicago.
Season flavor: Passion shoot.
One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.
Coach speak: “Jayden is a fabulous basketball player and an even better person. He has represented Omaha Central with character, dignity and class throughout his career. Loyola-Chicago is getting a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a versatile scorer, an excellent shooter, a playmaker and a fabulous defender. I think the sky is the limit for Jayden.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens.
Three scoops with Jayden
Favorite ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Scoring my 1,000th career point."
𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍
𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗏𝗎𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 | 𝟨-𝟥 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟧.𝟥 | 𝖠𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟩
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Prime Lemon-Lime.
Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.
Coach speak: “Josiah is a tremendous competitor with a motor that is nonstop. He approaches practice in the same manner and sets a tone for the rest of the team that playing hard is an expectation. Off the court he is a tremendous example in the halls at Bellevue West and is one of the leaders in creating school spirit at other events.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Three scoops with Josiah
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookies and cream.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "At the Holiday Tournament, me and Will (Kyle) got hyped after his dunk."
𝙇𝙐𝙆𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙎
𝖢𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗉 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟪.𝟢 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟫
College: Omaha.
Season flavor: Peanut better and better.
After averaging 6.3 points per game as a role player as a sophomore, Jungers was a long way from being a Super-State selection. Since then, the Creighton Prep senior has only gotten better and better with each successive game he played. His most dangerous shot is a midrange pull-up that would make any elite scorer jealous of his success rate, in addition to post and three-point shooting skills as well. That signature offensive move helped him average 18 points per game while leading the Junior Jays back to the state tournament. An Omaha commit, Jungers’ hard-working nature and athletic ability should get him on the court almost immediately.
Coach speak: “Luke is a gym rat who we would have to chase out of the gym because he is always looking to improve his game from all three levels. He gave us a ton of flexibility within our offense because he could stretch the floor but also post up when needed. Luke will have a great college career because he is willing to put the time and work in to always improve.” — Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke.
Three scoops with Luke
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Beating Westside at state."