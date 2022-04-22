Former Husker hooper Lee Steinbrook tabbed as new North Star boys basketball coach

The Lincoln North Star boys basketball program has hired a head coach for just the second time in school history, it announced Friday.

Lee Steinbrook, a former Nebraska men's basketball player, will lead the Navigators, beginning next season. He replaces Tony Quattrocchi, who coached North Star for its first 19 seasons.

Steinbrook comes to North Star from Nebraska Wesleyan, where he served as head tennis coach. He has high school basketball head coaching experience at Norfolk Catholic and Elmwood-Murdock, along with a stint at Lincoln East as an assistant.

“Lee has a wealth of coaching experience and has had success at every stop,” North Star athletic director Nathan Renter said in a news release. “We will miss Coach Quattrocchi as he did a great job building the boys basketball program into what it is today, but we are excited to get a great coach like Lee and are looking forward to the future of the program.”

Steinbrook, a Columbus native, played for Danny Nee's Huskers during the 1994-95 season.

“I am honored to be joining Lincoln North Star as the head boys basketball coach. North Star is a very special place, and I am so excited to get the opportunity to help these young men reach their full potential both on and off the court,” Steinbrook said in a release.

North Star finished 9-15 last season. The Gators have made three state tournament appearances, including a run to the Class A semifinals in 2019.

