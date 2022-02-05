Following in family tradition, Jim Weeks' sons prepare for coaching careers of their own

In the southeast corner of Nebraska, there’s a last name synonymous with winning high school basketball games.

It all started with Don Weeks, who coached at Ravenna, Meridian and Fairbury while also passing down a love of coaching and basketball to his son, Jim. Now in his 30th season coaching high school basketball, Jim Weeks still isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Luckily for him, it’s always a family affair when the Auburn boys basketball team plays. After 24 years with Beatrice and a four-year run at Doane University, all six of Weeks’ seasons with Auburn have come with sons Cooper and Jackson right by his side as assistant coaches.

Before Weeks arrived in Auburn, the Bulldogs hadn’t made the state tournament since 1985. Now the three-time defending state champions in Class C-1, Auburn’s success has been even more rewarding because of the lessons Weeks has been able to pass onto his sons along the way.

“It’s kind of neat to have your kids follow in your footsteps, and it’s just nice when your kids like what you like,” Jim Weeks said. “Anytime one of your kids finds what they love to do and something they’re good at, it makes you happy for them.”

For the first time in his coaching career, Weeks has a co-head coach this season: his son, Jackson. While Jackson Weeks said his responsibilities haven’t changed much since becoming co-head coach, it’s likely that the lessons and experience he gains working alongside his father will prepare him for a head coaching job down the road.

Several schools reached out to Jackson Weeks over the offseason, but he chose to remain at Auburn due to the time and effort the entire Bulldog coaching staff has invested into making Auburn a C-1 powerhouse over the last few seasons.

“He does such a great job, he has tremendous work ethic and he’s passionate about coaching basketball,” Jim Weeks said of Jackson. “Two is better than one if those two can work together as one, and we work together pretty good.”

While there’s no longer a Weeks coaching the boys team at Beatrice, that isn’t to say Jim Weeks’ influence has disappeared from the school — his son Jalen is the head coach of the girls varsity team.

Just two years into his head coaching career, Jalen Weeks guided Beatrice to a runner-up finish in the 2020 state tournament and he has another top-10 team vying for postseason success again this season. While he tries to make it down to Auburn whenever he can to see his family and take notes from his dad’s in-game coaching, it’s safe to say Jalen Weeks is well on his way to following in his father’s footsteps as a stellar varsity head coach for Beatrice.

“I thought I was pretty lucky to get the opportunity to coach here, and we were going to try and run our program like he did while learning some things and tweaking it as we go,” Jalen Weeks said. “It’s definitely something I think about, trying to win as many games as he did here and having the same culture.”

Even in his 30th season patrolling the sidelines as a high school basketball coach, Jim Weeks hasn’t lost any of the enthusiasm that makes his teams so successful. He’s still hollering, stomping and drawing up plays like he always has, only with sons Jackson and Cooper learning from each game and lesson that comes their way.

With Jackson as co-head coach, it begs the question — for how long will Jim Weeks coach?

The legendary coach said he’s not ready to step away anytime soon, so long as he remains healthy and with his family by his side. While his two youngest children, Callahan and Chloe, aren’t likely to follow the same basketball trajectory as his older children, Weeks is still able to enjoy their hobbies and interests while following his personal passion of coaching basketball.

Since he’s not a golfer, there’s only one place Weeks wants to be in his free time — the gym.

“As long as I’m healthy, I’ll be coaching for a long time,” Jim Weeks said. “I’ll probably do this for a little while longer because I don’t do much else, and I’ve got a wife that allows me to do that.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.