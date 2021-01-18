Following 'heart-to-heart' talk, Beatrice boys turning things around on both ends of the court

Coach Clark Ribble felt his Beatrice boys basketball team was a little too generous before Christmas when it came to defending the opposition.

After a talk about getting up in faces and taking away easy scoring opportunities, the Class B No. 6 Orangemen (9-3) have turned stingy the last six games.

Beatrice has not surrendered more than 41 points in a game during that stretch, going 5-1 with the only loss a 40-39 setback to B No. 5 Elkhorn in the finals of Beatrice's holiday tournament on Dec. 30.

It’s been in sharp contrast to the 70-62 loss to B No. 8 Platteview on Dec. 15 and a 77-54 home loss to defending state champion, No. 2 Omaha Skutt a week later.

Beatrice started its current four-game winning streak with a 36-33 victory against C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Jan. 2.

“We had to have a heart-to-heart conversation after the Skutt game,” Ribble said. “They (Skutt) basically got any shot they wanted, and our intensity on the defensive end just wasn’t there.

“We reemphasized defense after Christmas, and the kids have really responded.”