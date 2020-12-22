Fletcher answers coach's challenge, leads No. 9 Skutt to bounce-back win against No. 6 Beatrice

BEATRICE — After his team put up just 23 points in a loss to Grand Island Central Catholic last week, Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens demanded more from one of his most talented players: senior guard Charlie Fletcher.

In Skutt’s first game since, Fletcher went 10-for-15 from the field for a game-high 24 points as he led an efficient SkyHawk offense to victory. Strong defense helped Class B No. 9 Omaha Skutt shut No. 6 Beatrice down in the first half, and it never looked back in a 77-54 win Tuesday night.

“We actually brought him (Fletcher) in yesterday and told him to shoot more,” Jurgens said. “There can’t be any hesitation, because every player in that locker room knows how good of a player he is.”

In addition to Fletcher’s standout offensive performance, senior center Luke Skar also had a big impact for Skutt (3-2), shooting 8-for-8 and finishing with 16 points. Meanwhile, Beatrice (4-2) committed 11 first-half turnovers as it struggled to both defend and rebound in the paint.

“Skar is tremendous, he does a phenomenal job scoring inside and he commands so much attention that it frees up guys for other shots,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said.