Fletcher answers coach's challenge, leads No. 9 Skutt to bounce-back win against No. 6 Beatrice

BEATRICE — After his team put up just 23 points in a loss to Grand Island Central Catholic last week, Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens demanded more from one of his most talented players: senior guard Charlie Fletcher.
In Skutt’s first game since, Fletcher went 10-for-15 from the field for a game-high 24 points as he led an efficient SkyHawk offense to victory. Strong defense helped Class B No. 9 Omaha Skutt shut No. 6 Beatrice down in the first half, and it never looked back in a 77-54 win Tuesday night.
“We actually brought him (Fletcher) in yesterday and told him to shoot more,” Jurgens said. “There can’t be any hesitation, because every player in that locker room knows how good of a player he is.”
In addition to Fletcher’s standout offensive performance, senior center Luke Skar also had a big impact for Skutt (3-2), shooting 8-for-8 and finishing with 16 points. Meanwhile, Beatrice (4-2) committed 11 first-half turnovers as it struggled to both defend and rebound in the paint.
“Skar is tremendous, he does a phenomenal job scoring inside and he commands so much attention that it frees up guys for other shots,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said.
Even a brief switch into a 1-3-1 zone defense couldn’t help Beatrice in the first half, with the Orangemen trailing 39-17 at halftime. They responded by scoring 37 second-half points as Bennett Crandall led the team with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Elliot Jurgens and Devin Smith also added 13 points apiece, but Beatrice’s 19 three-point attempts came from necessity, not by design.
“I thought Skutt did a tremendous job guarding us,” Ribble said. “They gave us a hard time doing what we wanted to do; they took away our drives to the basket, and when we can’t get to the basket it kind of clogs other things up.”
While Beatrice elevated its offensive performance in the second half, Skutt continued to score about 20 points per quarter with relative ease. Ben Hawk scored a trio of three-pointers to finish with nine points; five different SkyHawks scored from beyond the arc.
Combined with the inside presence of Skar and Mitch Scholl, who finished with seven points, Skutt’s 27-for-48 (56%) shooting night was too much for Beatrice to overcome. As the Orangemen prepare for a week off, that number will likely inspire some renewed defensive focus.
“We have to work on recommitting ourselves to playing great defense and holding teams to a certain number of points,” Ribble said. “It can’t be in the 70s or 60s because teams like Skutt aren’t going to let you score in the 60s.”
