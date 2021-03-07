First-year coach Motz made continuity a priority for his senior-laden Norris boys basketball squad

For the seniors on Norris’ boys basketball team, Jimmy Motz is the third different head coach they’ve had in their four-year career with the Titans.

So the first thing Motz sought to do last spring when he was hired was to cement as much continuity as possible from the previous season — especially since the Titans were Class B state qualifiers a year ago, and 6-foot-6 all-stater Trey Deveaux was back to lead a strong group of juniors who would be seniors this season.

The first thing Motz did was to convince the entire coaching staff from last year to return intact — Zach Thavenet, Sam Applegate, Tyler Ehresman, Logan Koehler and Matt Markowski. Next, he had individual phone conversations with the seven seniors to reassure them that there would not be wholesale changes in the program.

“It wasn’t reinventing the wheel nor coming in and making a bunch of changes,” said Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton basketball player who coached at Columbus for five seasons before taking the Norris job to move closer to family.