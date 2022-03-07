First state tournament in 99 years for Fort Calhoun boys basketball team is reason to celebrate (and recreate a classic photo)

Being on the team to do something for the first time — like making a state tournament appearance or winning a championship — is special.

What the Fort Calhoun boys basketball team has done this season — getting the program to state for the first time in 99 years — is as good as you can imagine, too, along with a little bit of a relief that the drought is over.

When Fort Calhoun takes the court in the Class C-1 state tournament on Tuesday, it will be the first time the school’s boys basketball team has played in this tournament since 1923. The eighth-ranked Pioneers take on No. 3 Wahoo at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

The last time Fort Calhoun played at state it was in Class N, which hasn’t existed since 1928.

In the 1923 state tournament, Fort Calhoun played four games — against Denton, Wilcox, Roseland and Dawson — and won the championship. Each of those schools are now closed or part of a consolidated school.

There is a lot of pride in the basketball team at Fort Calhoun this winter.

“Ninety-nine years is a long time, and it’s just neat to hear how proud they are, and just the pride in the community,” coach TJ O’Connor said. “It’s been neat to see the young kids. I have four little ones myself, and three of them are down at the elementary, and it’s been fun to see the young kids’ excitement.”

The players have done a good job of staying focused since qualifying for state last week. But you never know when this is going to happen again, so they’ve let the players enjoy it.

That included some of the players and O’Connor recreating a photo of the last Fort Calhoun boys basketball team to make state.

In the nearly 100-year-old photo found in the school's trophy case are players Neil McMillan, Theodore Rathjen, Louis Jipp, Frank Bollin, Lewis Cook, and Melvin Miller. Also in the photo is Roy Busch, the school principal, and, most likely, the coach.

Last week some of the top players on this year’s team — Glenn Hunter, Carsen Schwarz, Zane Schwarz, Owen Newbold, Grayson Bouwman and Austin Welchert — and O’Connor lined up and took the same photo as best as they could.

After Fort Calhoun qualified for state, one of the teachers said they should take that photo with the current boys, and the coach’s wife, Sarah, organized it.

“My wife was like, ‘I’m going to make it happen,’” O’Connor said.

To try and match the look of the old basketball uniforms, the players wore wrestling singlets and their basketball shorts. O’Connor did something he doesn’t often do: He put on a suit.

“It was pretty cool that they went along with it,” O’Connor said. “It was neat to see everybody’s reaction.”

On Sunday, there was a celebration with the youth basketball teams in town, including playing games and cutting some basketball nets. There was a pep rally Monday.

The team has been trying to balance getting ready for Tuesday’s game while still taking time to appreciate the magnitude of what has happened.

“At the end of the day, high school sports are about things like this — the cool moments and the fun moments,” O’Connor said. “Sometimes we can forget to stop and enjoy it. So it’s been good.”

Zane Schwarz, one of five seniors on the team, said the community support “means everything.”

“You get cards from little kids, and that means the most to me,” he said. “I was once in their shoes where a high school player was my superstar, and now that the roles have switched, it’s been really fun.”

This is the second time O’Connor has been part of a long streak ending at state. In 2002, during his senior year of high school at North Platte St. Pat’s, the basketball team ended a 25-year streak by making state.

This season, Fort Calhoun got to state by beating Gordon-Rushville by four points in the district championship game.

“I’ve only been here three years, but in the three years that I’ve been here, it’s definitely been talked about — the streak and how many years it’s been,” O’Connor said. “I think the kids this year felt like this could be the year. It’s just been neat to see them be that team to make it happen.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.