Final boys basketball ratings, 3/16
Bellevue West vs. Millard North, 3.14

Bellevue West’s John Shanklin (front from left), Louis Fidler and Frankie Fidler raise the championship trophy after a 64-62, come-from-behind win over Millard North in the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

After a state basketball tournament unlike any other, Ron Powell delivers his final boys basketball ratings of the season.

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Bellevue West 24-3 3
2 Millard North 24-5 2
3 Omaha South 20-6 5
4 Omaha Central 21-4 1
5 Omaha Westside 19-7 6
6 Creighton Prep 19-8 7
7 Papillion-LV South 17-8 4
8 Papillion-LV 16-9 8
9 Grand Island 17-8 9
10 Gretna 11-13 -

Comments: Papio South, the wild-card entry at state, takes a three-spot demotion for its district first-round loss to Lincoln Northeast. Gretna replaces Lincoln North Star at No. 10 after beating the Navigators in the first round at districts. Gretna also posted wins over Grand Island and Lincoln Pius X to solidify its top-10 spot despite a losing record. The Islanders lost by 32 to the Dragons on Jan. 16 in one of the more baffling results all season. But Grands Island recovered to win nine of its last 10 and take the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title before losing to Creighton Prep in overtime in the district final.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Skutt 26-0 1
2 Omaha Roncalli 23-5 2
3 Mount Michael 22-6 4
4 Hastings 21-4 5
5 Scottsbluff 25-4 6
6 Wahoo 23-3 3
7 Norris 18-6 7
8 Alliance 20-7 8
9 Bennington 16-8 9
10 Waverly 13-10 -

Comments: Mount Michael's overtime win at Hastings on Feb. 1 and Hastings’ victory over Scottsbluff in the Greater Nebraska Conference tournament finals determined the order after the first two spots. Waverly’s late-season run included a win over Beatrice, which knocked off previous No. 10 Crete in the subdistrict round. Waverly just missed getting to the state tournament, falling at Scottsbluff in overtime in the district final.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Auburn 29-0 1
2 Ogallala 23-5 9
3 Adams Central 26-2 3
4 Lincoln Christian 22-6 4
5 Kearney Catholic 18-8 5
6 Wayne 21-7 6
7 Bishop Neumann 18-6 7
8 Ashland-Greenwood 17-9 10
9 St. Paul 19-7 -
10 North Bend Central 23-3 2

Comments: One-point losses to Aquinas in the subdistrict final and St. Paul in the district final sends North Bend Central tumbling. NBC gets the nod for No. 10 over Mitchell based on NBC’s regular-season win over Wayne, which toppled Mitchell in the district final. Ogallala’s run to the state final included wins over Kearney Catholic and Adams Central.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 BRLD 29-0 1
2 Grand Island CC 25-4 3
3 Yutan 24-4 2
4 Sutton 24-4 4
5 Ponca 23-5 5
6 Oakland-Craig 17-9 6
7 Centennial 21-5 8
8 Palmyra 19-7 -
9 Hartington CC 18-7 7
10 Doniphan-Trumbull 20-5 10

Comments: Despite not getting to the state tournament, Oakland-Craig remains at No. 6 since its postseason losses were to No. 3 Yutan in subdistricts and No. 4 Sutton in the district final. Oakland-Craig had a regular-season win over No. 7 Centennial. Palmyra’s win over Hartington CC in the district finals also shook up the bottom half of the top 10.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Laurel-C-C 26-5 4
2 Southern Valley 21-6 5
3 Humphrey/LHF 26-4 1
4 North Platte SP 23-4 2
5 Osmond 24-2 3
6 Fullerton 19-6 6
7 Paxton 21-4 8
8 Axtell 18-7 7
9 Pleasanton 20-6 9
10 Heartland 15-8 10

Comments: Southern Valley took out former No. 3 Osmond and the No. 1 team all season, 2019 state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, on its way to the state final, so the 45-point loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the title game isn’t considered in the final order.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Falls City SH 29-1 1
2 Humphrey SF 27-1 2
3 Johnson-Brock 18-9 5
4 Parkview Christian 21-8 4
5 Loomis 23-3 3
6 Mullen 22-7 7
7 St. Mary's 19-6 9
8 Randolph 17-7 10
9 Mead 9-11 6
10 Deshler 16-8 8

Comments: Johnson-Brock rises after a win over Parkview in the subdistrict final. Mead slips three spots, but deserves to be in the final top 10 despite its sub .500 record after playing perhaps the most rigorous schedule in D-2 this season and a narrow one-point loss in the district final to Johnson-Brock. Mead lost to J-B three straight times end the season.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

