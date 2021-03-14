Final boys basketball ratings, 3/15

Comments: The district finals totally shuffled the top 10 as Lincoln East took out Lincoln Pius X for a second straight time, Millard West toppled Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South avenged two close losses to Omaha Central, and Millard South knocked off Papillion-La Vista to reach the state tournament. Millard South also beat Westside in the final week of the regular season to strengthen its ratings case. Pius X had an opportunity to make a ratings recovery at state but fell to Millard West on a last-second shot in the first round. A case could be made for Gretna or East at No. 10, especially with East leading from start to finish in its two wins over Pius X and Gretna’s undefeated record against teams outside the top 10. East, however, went 2-3 against fellow LPS schools in the regular season while Pius X won both the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and regular-season crowns. Pius X has a head-to-head victory over Gretna, the only Metro Conference team with a winning record the Thunderbolts beat.