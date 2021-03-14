Final boys basketball ratings, 3/15

Ron Powell puts a wrap on the 2020-21 high school boys basketball season.
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Millard North (27-2);3
2. Bellevue West (25-3);1
3. Creighton Prep (23-3);2
4. Millard West (18-6);8
5. Papillion-LV South (15-10);9
6. Omaha Central (20-6);5
7. Millard South (11-12);-
8. Omaha Westside (17-7);7
9. Papillion-La Vista (16-7);6
10. Lincoln Pius X (18-4);4
Comments: The district finals totally shuffled the top 10 as Lincoln East took out Lincoln Pius X for a second straight time, Millard West toppled Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South avenged two close losses to Omaha Central, and Millard South knocked off Papillion-La Vista to reach the state tournament. Millard South also beat Westside in the final week of the regular season to strengthen its ratings case. Pius X had an opportunity to make a ratings recovery at state but fell to Millard West on a last-second shot in the first round. A case could be made for Gretna or East at No. 10, especially with East leading from start to finish in its two wins over Pius X and Gretna’s undefeated record against teams outside the top 10. East, however, went 2-3 against fellow LPS schools in the regular season while Pius X won both the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and regular-season crowns. Pius X has a head-to-head victory over Gretna, the only Metro Conference team with a winning record the Thunderbolts beat.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Beatrice (19-6);6
2. Mount Michael (20-4);3
3. Elkhorn (19-8);4
4. Norris (19-3);2
5. Platteview (20-5);5
6. Waverly (16-7);7
7. Omaha Skutt (19-5);1
8. Aurora (16-10);9
9. Omaha Roncalli (12-12);10
10. Northwest (15-8);-
Comments: Beatrice saved a ratings disaster by winning state since the Orangemen lost to unranked Nebraska City in the subdistricts. Previous No. 1 Skutt tumbles after a first-round loss at state to Waverly. Platteview stays ahead of Waverly, thanks to a win over the Vikings in the subdistrict finals and a 2-0 record this season against the state champions. Mount Michael’s only loss in Class B this season came to Beatrice in the first round at state. The Knights were 2-0 against state runner-up Elkhorn, including a win in subdistricts. Ralston (8-14) exits after a first-round subdistrict loss to Roncalli, a team the Rams beat earlier in February. Northwest gets the edge over state tournament qualifier Blair (11-12) at No. 10 because of its better wild-card point average.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (26-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (23-3);2
3. Adams Central (26-3);3
4. Omaha Concordia (23-5);7
5. St. Paul (23-3);4
6. Pierce (21-5);9
7. Wahoo (18-7);5
8. Wayne (23-7);10
9. Milford (26-1);6
10. North Bend Central (18-6);8
Comments: Wayne’s first-round win over Kearney Catholic was the biggest surprise of the tournament, but the Stars’ résumé entering the state tournament was enough to keep them in the No. 2 spot. The Stars have wins over No. 3 Adams Central and No. 4 Omaha Concordia as well as a pair of victories over C-2 state champion Grand Island Central Catholic. Wayne’s losses to Adams Central and Concordia in its final two games at state, a loss to No. 6 Pierce in their last meeting and a 29-point loss to No. 7 Wahoo in December made it difficult for the Blue Devils to receive more than a two-spot promotion for the upset.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (25-4);1
2. Yutan (24-3);2
3. BRLD (20-5);3
4. Hartington CC (20-8);10
5. Freeman (21-5);-
6. Tri County (20-6);-
7. Centennial (17-7);4
8. Bridgeport (23-3);-
9. Sutton (18-8);8
10. Oakland-Craig (17-8);7
Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic reaching the state semifinals combined with Freeman, Tri County and Bridgeport getting to the state tournament account for most of the changes. Centennial’s loss to Tri County in December and Freeman’s 2-0 record against the Trojans explain those teams’ order.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (23-5);2
2. Howells-Dodge (20-9);7
3. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-6);3
4. Burwell (25-2);1
5. Ansley-Litchfield (20-5);4
6. Southern Valley (19-5);10
7. BDS (19-6);6
8. Central Valley (17-7);-
9. Walthill (19-5);9
10. Lourdes CC (15-9);8
Comments: Central Valley defeated Osmond in the district finals and replaces the Tigers in the final top 10. Osmond, No. 5 in the final regular-season ratings, also lost to Creighton in the subdistrict final.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (20-7);7
2. Parkview Christian (27-2);1
3. Mullen (23-4);3
4. Humphrey SF (22-5);6
5. St. Mary’s (24-3);2
6. Loomis (22-5);4
7. Wynot (19-8);5
8. Osceola (20-7);8
9. Diller-Odell (13-10);9
10. Paxton (15-10);10
Comments: Mullen gets the No. 3 spot ahead of state tournament third-place finisher Humphrey St. Francis because the Broncos pushed state champion Sacred Heart to the limit before losing by two points in the first round.
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13
Ron Powell: State tournament reminds us how basketball and life make for a good double-double
There are T-shirts, posters and bumper stickers that say "Basketball is Life."
The past year has taught us that’s not the case. A pandemic will do that.
In their proper perspective, however, sports can help high school athletes and coaches deal with whatever life can dish out. The special lifetime bonds and relationships that are so prevalent in the high school athletic community produce a unique support group when times are tough.
It’s been there the past 48 hours for Creighton Prep boys basketball coach Josh Luedtke. His father, Jerry, passed away Thursday evening, 24 hours before Josh’s Junior Jays took their place in boys state basketball lore in their three-overtime classic with Bellevue West in the Class A semifinals.
Jerry Luedtke was a huge supporter of Creighton Prep athletics and his son’s basketball program. So Josh Luedtke decided to honor his father by spending Friday night with his Creighton Prep family.
"My dad would not have been happy if I didn’t coach, I needed to be with my team," Coach Luedtke said. "Obviously, my family means the most to me, but my family told me I needed to coach. It was never, never an option not to coach.
"He knew how much I love Creighton Prep and how much this team means to me," Luedtke added. "This is a special group of guys who will make this world a better place when they’re done here (at Creighton Prep). They’ve made me a better coach and a better person."
After the epic battle that exhausted everyone, the victorious Bellevue West coaches and players greeted Luedtke with handshakes and hugs to let him know he’s in their thoughts and prayers. It’s that kind of caring that sets the athletic arena apart.
"Sometimes things happen that make you remember there’s a lot of things more important than the game," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "Josh losing his dad and as close as they were, and he was probably the biggest fan for him.
"For those (Creighton Prep) kids to go out and compete like they did, it’s a testament to the job he does and the character they have."
Boys state tourney insider: Goltz ties state record for career wins; Sallis and Hepburn go at it one more time
The family ties were front and center in the first two championship games Saturday.
Auburn all-state senior guard Cam Binder closed out his high school career with a 62-game winning streak, a third straight Class C-1 state title and his father, Todd, alongside as a Bulldog assistant coach for his entire high school journey.
Cam’s younger brother, Maverick, showed no freshman jitters in scoring 11 points and helping the Bulldogs get past Adams Central. Cam’s cousin, junior Ryan Binder, also netted 11.
With no guarantees his younger brother will ever play again in PBA on the second Saturday in March, "I wanted to do this for Maverick and I wanted to do this for Ryan and my dad," Cam Binder said. "Really all these guys are family to me, but to see my dad kind of break down and tell me he’s not going to be my coach again hit pretty hard. He’s always been my coach."
Auburn coach Jim Weeks captured the sixth state title in his career, matching the number he won in Class B during his long stint at Beatrice before becoming the Doane head coach in 2012.
The latest string of state titles has come with his sons Jackson and Cooper on his staff, making the Auburn run a little more special. The elder Weeks said Jackson, the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, will be a co-head coach with him next season.
"I think all really good programs, before you get there, you’ve got to have some conflict," Jim Weeks said, smiling. "When you have conflict, you come out with the truth. And we have had lots of conflicts, but with family you can have that."
Six-foot-5 junior twin brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts won their second state title in three years for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the Bulldogs’ overtime win against Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 final.
"It’s really a blessing to play with someone who looks exactly like me and plays somewhat similar," said Jacob Sjuts, who had 24 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win. "It’s actually a really good time. We know what we’re going to do on the court, our chemistry out there is probably better than any other duo out there."
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13
The No. 6 Orangemen beat No. 4 Elkhorn 36-34 in overtime to claim the Class B boys basketball championship. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler
Auburn and Adams Central met for the Class C-1 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Photos by Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star.