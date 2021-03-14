 Skip to main content
Final boys basketball ratings, 3/15
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 3.13

Beatrice’s Bennett Crandall (3) celebrates the Orangemen's win over Elkhorn in the Class B boys state basketball final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Ron Powell puts a wrap on the 2020-21 high school boys basketball season.

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Millard North (27-2);3

2. Bellevue West (25-3);1

3. Creighton Prep (23-3);2

4. Millard West (18-6);8

5. Papillion-LV South (15-10);9

6. Omaha Central (20-6);5

7. Millard South (11-12);-

8. Omaha Westside (17-7);7

9. Papillion-La Vista (16-7);6

10. Lincoln Pius X (18-4);4

Comments: The district finals totally shuffled the top 10 as Lincoln East took out Lincoln Pius X for a second straight time, Millard West toppled Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South avenged two close losses to Omaha Central, and Millard South knocked off Papillion-La Vista to reach the state tournament. Millard South also beat Westside in the final week of the regular season to strengthen its ratings case. Pius X had an opportunity to make a ratings recovery at state but fell to Millard West on a last-second shot in the first round. A case could be made for Gretna or East at No. 10, especially with East leading from start to finish in its two wins over Pius X and Gretna’s undefeated record against teams outside the top 10. East, however, went 2-3 against fellow LPS schools in the regular season while Pius X won both the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and regular-season crowns. Pius X has a head-to-head victory over Gretna, the only Metro Conference team with a winning record the Thunderbolts beat.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Beatrice (19-6);6

2. Mount Michael (20-4);3

3. Elkhorn (19-8);4

4. Norris (19-3);2

5. Platteview (20-5);5

6. Waverly (16-7);7

7. Omaha Skutt (19-5);1

8. Aurora (16-10);9

9. Omaha Roncalli (12-12);10

10. Northwest (15-8);-

Comments: Beatrice saved a ratings disaster by winning state since the Orangemen lost to unranked Nebraska City in the subdistricts. Previous No. 1 Skutt tumbles after a first-round loss at state to Waverly. Platteview stays ahead of Waverly, thanks to a win over the Vikings in the subdistrict finals and a 2-0 record this season against the state champions. Mount Michael’s only loss in Class B this season came to Beatrice in the first round at state. The Knights were 2-0 against state runner-up Elkhorn, including a win in subdistricts. Ralston (8-14) exits after a first-round subdistrict loss to Roncalli, a team the Rams beat earlier in February. Northwest gets the edge over state tournament qualifier Blair (11-12) at No. 10 because of its better wild-card point average.

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Auburn (26-0);1

2. Kearney Catholic (23-3);2

3. Adams Central (26-3);3

4. Omaha Concordia (23-5);7

5. St. Paul (23-3);4

6. Pierce (21-5);9

7. Wahoo (18-7);5

8. Wayne (23-7);10

9. Milford (26-1);6

10. North Bend Central (18-6);8

Comments: Wayne’s first-round win over Kearney Catholic was the biggest surprise of the tournament, but the Stars’ résumé entering the state tournament was enough to keep them in the No. 2 spot. The Stars have wins over No. 3 Adams Central and No. 4 Omaha Concordia as well as a pair of victories over C-2 state champion Grand Island Central Catholic. Wayne’s losses to Adams Central and Concordia in its final two games at state, a loss to No. 6 Pierce in their last meeting and a 29-point loss to No. 7 Wahoo in December made it difficult for the Blue Devils to receive more than a two-spot promotion for the upset.

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (25-4);1

2. Yutan (24-3);2

3. BRLD (20-5);3

4. Hartington CC (20-8);10

5. Freeman (21-5);-

6. Tri County (20-6);-

7. Centennial (17-7);4

8. Bridgeport (23-3);-

9. Sutton (18-8);8

10. Oakland-Craig (17-8);7

Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic reaching the state semifinals combined with Freeman, Tri County and Bridgeport getting to the state tournament account for most of the changes. Centennial’s loss to Tri County in December and Freeman’s 2-0 record against the Trojans explain those teams’ order.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (23-5);2

2. Howells-Dodge (20-9);7

3. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-6);3

4. Burwell (25-2);1

5. Ansley-Litchfield (20-5);4

6. Southern Valley (19-5);10

7. BDS (19-6);6

8. Central Valley (17-7);-

9. Walthill (19-5);9

10. Lourdes CC (15-9);8

Comments: Central Valley defeated Osmond in the district finals and replaces the Tigers in the final top 10. Osmond, No. 5 in the final regular-season ratings, also lost to Creighton in the subdistrict final.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (20-7);7

2. Parkview Christian (27-2);1

3. Mullen (23-4);3

4. Humphrey SF (22-5);6

5. St. Mary’s (24-3);2

6. Loomis (22-5);4

7. Wynot (19-8);5

8. Osceola (20-7);8

9. Diller-Odell (13-10);9

10. Paxton (15-10);10

Comments: Mullen gets the No. 3 spot ahead of state tournament third-place finisher Humphrey St. Francis because the Broncos pushed state champion Sacred Heart to the limit before losing by two points in the first round.

