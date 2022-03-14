Final boys basketball ratings, 3/15

State champions take their rightful places atop the final ratings of the season.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard North (26-2) | 3

2. Bellevue West (25-3) | 2

3. Omaha Westside (24-3) | 1

4. Gretna (19-7) | 4

5. Creighton Prep (18-8) | 6

6. Omaha Central (19-8) | 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (18-8) | 7

8. Elkhorn South (16-9) | 8

9. Papillion-La Vista South (16-8) | 9

10. Lincoln Southwest (16-8) | 10

Comments: It’s tough to know where to place Omaha Westside given the Warriors’ regular-season success but first-round state tournament exit. The two other Class A semifinalists, Creighton Prep and Gretna, both beat Westside within the last two months of the season. However, Westside is the only Class A team to defeat both Millard North and Bellevue West this season, so it ends up in third. Prep’s victory over Omaha Westside was its first of the season against any team in the state field, while Gretna’s six wins against state tournament qualifiers send it to fourth. Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest both deserve to be in the top 10 to end the year, but it’s Southwest’s close losses to Millard North, Gretna and Omaha Central that give the Silver Hawks the final spot.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Roncalli (22-4) | 2

2. Omaha Skutt (24-2) | 1

3. Waverly (16-10) | 7

4. Platteview (21-7) | 5

5. Beatrice (17-6) | 6

6. Scottsbluff (21-6) | 3

7. Bennington (19-7) | 4

8. Blair (15-10) | 8

9. Elkhorn (12-11) | 9

10. McCook (20-7) | 10

Comments: Omaha Roncalli and Omaha Skutt occupied the top two spots for nearly the entire season, and nothing changes after a commanding Crimson Pride win in the state final. However, Roncalli nearly didn’t get there considering Waverly pushed the eventual state champions to double overtime in the opening round; the Vikings jump to third as a result. Scottsbluff’s narrow first-round loss to Beatrice and head-to-head win over Bennington keeps it above the Badgers, who lost to Platteview by 16 points. Even at No. 7, it was a great season for Bennington — all seven of its losses came to state tournament qualifiers from Class B or C-1.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (27-1) | 1

2. Auburn (25-4) | 4

3. Kearney Catholic (26-2) | 2

4. Fort Calhoun (21-6) | 8

5. Wahoo (23-3) | 3

6. Omaha Concordia (22-4) | 6

7. Wayne (24-4) | 5

8. Ogallala (22-5) | 7

9. Gordon-Rushville (21-4) | 9

10. Central City (21-6) | 10

Comments: Ashland-Greenwood took the No. 1 ranking early in the season and never ceded it, emerging with state gold after an epic four-quarter battle with Auburn. The Bulldogs were among the top five all season and nearly walked away with a fourth consecutive state title. Kearney Catholic and Fort Calhoun pushed both of the state finalists to the limit in their semifinal matchups and take their spots in the top four, while Wahoo drops to fifth after its first-round loss to the Pioneers. Omaha Concordia jumps Wayne on account of its close first-round loss to Auburn and the overall strength of its schedule.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (28-1) | 1

2. Grand Island CC (24-4) | 6

3. Howells-Dodge (23-4) | 2

4. Norfolk Catholic (22-5) | 5

5. Amherst (23-5) | 8

6. Hartington CC (23-5) | 4

7. Freeman (24-3) | 3

8. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-4) | 7

9. Cross County (23-4) | 9

10. Lutheran High Northeast (17-5) | 10

Comments: The preseason No.1 team in Class C-2, Humphrey/LHF successfully defended its state title as the best team in C-2 all season. GICC overcame a stretch of midseason losses to make it back to the C-2 finals, and is closely followed in the ratings by Howells-Dodge. Three of the Jaguars’ four losses this season came to No. 1 Humphrey/LHF, including their first-round exit from the state tournament. Norfolk Catholic was the only team in the state to beat the state champions, and its win over Amherst in the third-place game solidifies both teams’ spots.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (26-2) | 1

2. Loomis (24-5) | 3

3. Burwell (24-4) | 4

4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (24-4) | 2

5. Lourdes CC (15-11) | 5

6. Elgin/PJ (21-6) | 6

7. Ainsworth (17-9) | 7

8. Mead (16-11) | 9

9. Riverside (20-7) | 8

10. Johnson-Brock (16-10) | 10

Comments: The preseason No. 2 team in D-1, North Platte St. Pat’s led the way ever since a pair of December losses. The Irish and Loomis’ run to the D-1 title game made for special seasons for both schools, as is the case with Burwell’s third-place finish. Lourdes Central Catholic gave the eventual state champions a difficult first-round challenge to remain in fifth, as did Mead against Dundy County-Stratton. While it didn’t qualify for the state tournament, five of Ainsworth’s seven losses came to teams in classes B through C-2, and the only D-1 teams to beat it this season were Burwell and Lourdes CC late in the year.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (21-6) | 4

2. St. Mary’s (26-3) | 2

3. Falls City SH (23-6) | 1

4. Osceola (22-6) | 5

5. Wynot (23-3) | 3

6. Hyannis (23-4) | 6

7. Mullen (18-9) | 7

8. Shelton (19-8) | 8

9. Humphrey SF (16-8) | 9

10. Potter-Dix (20-4) | 10

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart topped the D-2 ratings all season, only for Parkview Christian to avenge last year’s state final loss in the semifinals. With the first state championship in school history, the Patriots can relish this No. 1 rating for the entire offseason. Fourth-place finisher Osceola can hold its head high knowing that four of its losses came to ranked C-2 opponents, and the others were to Parkview Christian and St. Mary’s in the postseason.

