Another memorable season is in the books. We had three wire-to-wire No. 1 teams in Bellevue West, Omaha Skutt, and Parkview Christian, and a first-timer at No. 1 this week after Johnson-Brock's run to the D-1 championship. Five of the six state champions spent time at No. 1 in their respective classes this year.
1. Bellevue West (29-0) | 1
2. Millard North (23-5) | 2
4. Omaha Westside (19-8) | 5
5. Lincoln Southeast (16-10) | 7
6. Lincoln North Star (17-9) | 8
7. Elkhorn South (17-7) | -
8. Lincoln East (19-6) | 6
9. Creighton Prep (19-7) | 4
10. Lincoln Southwest (15-9) | 9
Contenders: Kearney, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Bryan. Comments: The final team for retiring Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard ranks among his best, capping off a dominant season with three wins by 22 or more points at state. Woodard will go down as a transformative figure in the landscape of Nebraska high school basketball. The other semifinal teams line up behind the Thunderbirds. Lincoln Southeast went 4-1 over its final five games with a close loss to Gretna at state. Eight of the Knights’ 10 losses were by single digits. Similar story for North Star, which lost five games by five points or less and had two losses to Bellevue West, and another to Millard North. Elkhorn South jumps in ahead of Lincoln East after the Spartans went 2-2 to end the season. A resurgent year for the city of Lincoln sees four teams finish in the top 10, with the other three earning contender status.
1. Omaha Skutt (25-3) | 1
8. Scottsbluff (17-9) | 9
9. Omaha Roncalli (15-9) | 4
Contenders: Beatrice, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael, Gering. Comments: The top three are firmly established: Skutt went wire-to-wire as No. 1, while Platteview and Crete both spent time at No. 2 this season and pushed the Skyhawks to the limit at state. Norris edges semifinalist York for No. 4. The Titans went 7-2 to end the regular season, with a win over Crete and losses to Skutt and Platteview. The latter was by 10 at state in a game Norris led at halftime. York lost to the Trojans by 26 one day later in the semifinals, and Norris also has a head-to-head win against the Dukes. Waverly nips Beatrice for No. 10 after beating the Orangemen to end the regular season.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (27-2) | 3
5. Omaha Concordia (24-5) | 9
7. Central City (24-4) | 7
9. Lincoln Lutheran (18-8) | 6
Contenders: Wayne, Malcolm, Boys Town, O’Neill, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Fort Calhoun, Fillmore Central. Comments: Outside of No. 1, this is a difficult class to peg. Ashland-Greenwood could not have been more dominant in defending its title, winning by 24, 30, and 30 points at state. Auburn edges Wahoo for second based on the win over the Warriors at state, and a run to its fifth straight final. Wahoo, though, has a strong case after a dominant regular season against a tough schedule that includes a 22-point victory over A-G in subdistricts. Ogallala beat Concordia in the third-place game, meaning the Mustangs are No. 5 after making the semifinals. Sidney jumps in after beating previous No. 4 Aurora to get to state.
3. Cedar Catholic (24-5) | 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (18-8) | 7
6. Doniphan-Trumbull (24-3) | 2
7. Elkhorn Valley (23-3) | 6
8. Gordon-Rushville (17-5) | 10
10. Wisner-Pilger (19-7) | 9
Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Cross County, Summerland, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh. Comments: Freeman won its first title since 2010 after allowing just 97 points in its three tournament games. Amherst won its third runner-up trophy, but first since 1987. The Broncos’ only other loss was to Class B semifinalist York. Cedar Catholic beat Tri County in the third-place game, and Norfolk Catholic took Amherst to overtime in the first round. Tri County ended the season with three wins over state champions, all at MUDECAS — the Trojans beat Freeman, Johnson-Brock (D-1), and Parkview Christian (D-2) at the Beatrice Auditorium. Those three teams combined to go 48-2 after their losses to Tri County.
1. Johnson-Brock (25-4) | 4
2. North Platte St. Pat's (25-3) | 1
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (24-5) | 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (26-4) | 2
7. Howells-Dodge (20-7) | 5
8. Ansley-Litchfield (19-6) | 10
9. Bancroft-Rosalie (19-7) | 7
Contenders: South Loup, Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Kenesaw, Bridgeport, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, McCool Junction. Comments: Johnson-Brock’s first time at No. 1 this season comes at the end after the Eagles won their second title in the last five years, and beat previous No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s to do it. That was the first time this season the Irish lost to a D-1 foe. Dundy County-Stratton downed Maywood-Hayes Center in the third-place game, avenging three regular-season losses to the Wolves. In fact, all five of the Tigers’ losses were to Maywood-Hayes Center or North Platte St. Pat’s. Elm Creek let a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against DC-S slip away in a double-overtime overtime loss at state, while Mead pushed St. Pat’s in the first round.
1. Parkview Christian (26-3) | 1
7. Falls City Sacred Heart (18-9) | 7
9. Nebraska Lutheran (17-7) | –
10. Humphrey SF (16-7) | 6
Contenders: Mullen, Stuart, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, St. Mary’s. Comments: Parkview Christian pulled off the repeat but was pushed to the final possession by Wynot after dominant wins in the first two rounds. The Blue Devils’ only loss to D-2 competition came in the state final. S-E-M picked up its second and third-ever state tournament wins, and first since 1976, to finish third ahead of Shelton. The Bulldogs edge Santee after the unfortunate ending in the teams’ first-round matchup. Osceola’s only two losses to D-2 foes came against Parkview Christian in subdistricts, and S-E-M at state. Nebraska Lutheran jumps in after staying within nine of the Patriots in the D2-3 subdistrict final.
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Wynot's Chase Schroeder is hit by Parkview Christian's Brayden Bayliss while rebounding during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wynot's Colin Wieseler (35) chases down Parkview Christian's Maurice Reide as he dribbles the ball down court in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Ulrich rushes to grab the championship trophy after winning the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Ulrich vies after a rebound picked up by Wynot's Chase Schroeder in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Maurice Reide and Wynot's Colin Wieseler chase down a wayward pass in the final minutes of the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Terance Pittman rises above Wynot defenders to score in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wynot's Carson Wieseler and Chase Schroeder hold back Parkview Christian's Keyan Simonson as they vie for a rebound in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin (right) celebrates with his team after they defeated Wynot to win the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin reaches across Brad Ulrich to hold Viktar Kachalouski hand as they wait for the medal ceremony to begin after the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin hugs Mikyle Stabler as they celebrate their win over Wynot after the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Keyan Simonson fouls Wynot's Carson Wieseler under the basket in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin watches his team from the sidelines during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris pushes his way past Millard North's Luke Davis on his way to the basket in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie tries to block a shot attempt by Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski hands Jacob Martin back his shoe after it came off during play in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins waits along with his teammates while Bellevue West cuts down the nets after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins holds back tears as his team is awarded their second place medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin waits for his name to be called for second place medals after his teams loss to Bellevue West during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth attempts to score over Bellevue West's Robert Garcia in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski scores from under the basket against Bellevue West in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang celebrates after Josiah Dotzler reacts to scoring while being fouled in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three by pointing toward his teams bench in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (right) scores in an open lane past Millard North's Neal Mosser in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner reacts following a three-point shot in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson fights to the basket while defended by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribble the ball up court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (right) celebrates as he comes off the court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and Millard North's Derek Rollins vie for the same reboud in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop and Josiah Dotzler walk off the court with their trophy after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs senior Josiah Dotzler after winning the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler swings the net following the Thunderbirds' win against Millard North in the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates with their student section following their win over Millard North in during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek is blocked by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins (center) vies for a loose ball against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) and Robert Garcia in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Robert Garcia scores a layup ahead of a block attempt by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (first left) sits beside a jersey with the word "slink' for Talon Trampe (left) an Amherst basketball player who passed away three years ago, before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Talon would have been a senior this year. A rare genetic disorder, was affecting his heart. He opted for surgery in May 2020, hoping to regain his ability to play sports. He died suddenly a couple of weeks later. His jersey, with his nickname on it, serves as a reminder to the Broncos.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman players celebrate their win over Amherst at mid-court following the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Hayden Jennings battles Amherst's Nolan Eloe for a loose ball during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Freeman bench reacts after Taylan Vetrovsky was called for a foul while attempting to take a charge in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) celebrates as his team maintains the lead in the final minutes of the second half against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Scout Simmons attempts to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse on a scoring drive in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger and Nolan Eloe try to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse from scoring a layup during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst student Ian Hughes (bottom) plays the drums with a little help from his friends before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin calls out a play to his players on the court in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Freeman bench celebrates after scoring a three over Amherst in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe tries to stop Freeman's Hudson Vetrovsky from scoring a three in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Carter Ruse tips the ball away from Amherst's Austin Adelung in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Kolby Mahler (first left) hugs Carter Niles as their team celebrates winning the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (back center) embraces Brandon Jurgens after they were pulled fro the floor in the final minute of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky scores a layup past Amherst defenders in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview as Brock Scholl (44) watches during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview's Tarin Riley during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Justin Ferrin prepares to climb the ladder to cut down the arena nets after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reacts after an and-one call against Platteview's Cael Wichman (11) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) grabs a rebound in midair while his hair flies upward during a Class B state tournament championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reaches for a loose ball against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) as Jack Healey (back) reaches in from behind during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) fights for a rebound against Reiman Zebert (40) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) drives to the rim against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) holds up three fingers after hitting a three-point shot against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) dunks against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) and Reiman Zebert (right) during the Class B state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) flies to the rim for a layup against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand (20) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) lets some spit fly while reacting to a play against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (middle) fires a shot off against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) as Ezra Stewart (0) looks on during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) waves a cut-down basketball net in the air to celebrate defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star file photo
Ashland-Greenwood is handed the championship trophy after defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs reacts after a no-call by the referee crew during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs watches an offensive possession during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) lays the ball in against Auburn's Carson Leslie (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs signals to his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in the Class C-1 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) lays the ball in against Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (right) embraces Drake Zimmerman (5) while being subbed off as Cougar Konzem (24) high fives teammates during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Clark (right) lays the ball in against Auburn's Austin Lavigne (left) and Maverick Binder (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs communicates with his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Auburn's Payton Boden (5) shoots a jumpshot over Ashland-Greenwood's Caeden Bridges (4) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (right) embraces head coach Lucas Dalinghaus (left) after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patick's Brecken Erickson (15) gestures to a teammate after a turnover during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game against Johnson-Brock on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) holds up a piece of the net after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Nicholas Parriott (middle) smiles after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patrick's Zarek Branch (12) shoots a jump shot over Johnson-Brock's Chase VanWinkle (10) and Nicholas Parriott (22) during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Logan Winder (11) reacts after an Irish run against Johnson-Brock during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Zarek Branch (12) jumps up for layup against Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) as Sloan Pelican (3) looks on during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Lane Buchmeier (23) shoots a jumpshot over North Platte St. Patricks' Samuel Troshynski (20) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) lays the ball in against North Platte St. Patricks' Andrew Brosius (1) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' William Moats (23) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Brecken Erickson (15) lays the ball in against Johnson-Brock's Casen Dalinghaus (13) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
