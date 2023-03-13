Another memorable season is in the books. We had three wire-to-wire No. 1 teams in Bellevue West, Omaha Skutt, and Parkview Christian, and a first-timer at No. 1 this week after Johnson-Brock's run to the D-1 championship. Five of the six state champions spent time at No. 1 in their respective classes this year.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (29-0) | 1

2. Millard North (23-5) | 2

3. Gretna (20-5) | 3

4. Omaha Westside (19-8) | 5

5. Lincoln Southeast (16-10) | 7

6. Lincoln North Star (17-9) | 8

7. Elkhorn South (17-7) | -

8. Lincoln East (19-6) | 6

9. Creighton Prep (19-7) | 4

10. Lincoln Southwest (15-9) | 9

Contenders: Kearney, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Bryan.

Comments: The final team for retiring Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard ranks among his best, capping off a dominant season with three wins by 22 or more points at state. Woodard will go down as a transformative figure in the landscape of Nebraska high school basketball. The other semifinal teams line up behind the Thunderbirds. Lincoln Southeast went 4-1 over its final five games with a close loss to Gretna at state. Eight of the Knights’ 10 losses were by single digits. Similar story for North Star, which lost five games by five points or less and had two losses to Bellevue West, and another to Millard North. Elkhorn South jumps in ahead of Lincoln East after the Spartans went 2-2 to end the season. A resurgent year for the city of Lincoln sees four teams finish in the top 10, with the other three earning contender status.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (25-3) | 1

2. Platteview (24-5) | 2

3. Crete (19-7) | 5

4. Norris (17-10) | 8

5. York (17-7) | 7

6. Elkhorn (18-8) | 3

7. Bennington (17-9) | 6

8. Scottsbluff (17-9) | 9

9. Omaha Roncalli (15-9) | 4

10. Waverly (12-11) | -

Contenders: Beatrice, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael, Gering.

Comments: The top three are firmly established: Skutt went wire-to-wire as No. 1, while Platteview and Crete both spent time at No. 2 this season and pushed the Skyhawks to the limit at state. Norris edges semifinalist York for No. 4. The Titans went 7-2 to end the regular season, with a win over Crete and losses to Skutt and Platteview. The latter was by 10 at state in a game Norris led at halftime. York lost to the Trojans by 26 one day later in the semifinals, and Norris also has a head-to-head win against the Dukes. Waverly nips Beatrice for No. 10 after beating the Orangemen to end the regular season.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (27-2) | 3

2. Auburn (21-7) | 8

3. Wahoo (24-2) | 1

4. Ogallala (28-1) | 2

5. Omaha Concordia (24-5) | 9

6. Pierce (23-4) | 5

7. Central City (24-4) | 7

8. Sidney (20-7) | –

9. Lincoln Lutheran (18-8) | 6

10. Aurora (16-10) | 4

Contenders: Wayne, Malcolm, Boys Town, O’Neill, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Fort Calhoun, Fillmore Central.

Comments: Outside of No. 1, this is a difficult class to peg. Ashland-Greenwood could not have been more dominant in defending its title, winning by 24, 30, and 30 points at state. Auburn edges Wahoo for second based on the win over the Warriors at state, and a run to its fifth straight final. Wahoo, though, has a strong case after a dominant regular season against a tough schedule that includes a 22-point victory over A-G in subdistricts. Ogallala beat Concordia in the third-place game, meaning the Mustangs are No. 5 after making the semifinals. Sidney jumps in after beating previous No. 4 Aurora to get to state.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Freeman (29-1) | 1

2. Amherst (26-2) | 3

3. Cedar Catholic (24-5) | 4

4. Tri County (24-6) | 5

5. Norfolk Catholic (18-8) | 7

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (24-3) | 2

7. Elkhorn Valley (23-3) | 6

8. Gordon-Rushville (17-5) | 10

9. Wakefield (21-5) | 8

10. Wisner-Pilger (19-7) | 9

Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Cross County, Summerland, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Freeman won its first title since 2010 after allowing just 97 points in its three tournament games. Amherst won its third runner-up trophy, but first since 1987. The Broncos’ only other loss was to Class B semifinalist York. Cedar Catholic beat Tri County in the third-place game, and Norfolk Catholic took Amherst to overtime in the first round. Tri County ended the season with three wins over state champions, all at MUDECAS — the Trojans beat Freeman, Johnson-Brock (D-1), and Parkview Christian (D-2) at the Beatrice Auditorium. Those three teams combined to go 48-2 after their losses to Tri County.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Johnson-Brock (25-4) | 4

2. North Platte St. Pat's (25-3) | 1

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (24-5) | 3

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (26-4) | 2

5. Elm Creek (19-6) | 6

6. Mead (18-9) | –

7. Howells-Dodge (20-7) | 5

8. Ansley-Litchfield (19-6) | 10

9. Bancroft-Rosalie (19-7) | 7

10. Leyton (21-4) | 9

Contenders: South Loup, Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Kenesaw, Bridgeport, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, McCool Junction.

Comments: Johnson-Brock’s first time at No. 1 this season comes at the end after the Eagles won their second title in the last five years, and beat previous No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s to do it. That was the first time this season the Irish lost to a D-1 foe. Dundy County-Stratton downed Maywood-Hayes Center in the third-place game, avenging three regular-season losses to the Wolves. In fact, all five of the Tigers’ losses were to Maywood-Hayes Center or North Platte St. Pat’s. Elm Creek let a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against DC-S slip away in a double-overtime overtime loss at state, while Mead pushed St. Pat’s in the first round.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (26-3) | 1

2. Wynot (24-5) | 4

3. S-E-M (22-6) | 8

4. Shelton (23-3) | 3

5. Santee (15-6) | 10

6. Osceola (23-4) | 2

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (18-9) | 7

8. Paxton (17-6) | 9

9. Nebraska Lutheran (17-7) | –

10. Humphrey SF (16-7) | 6

Contenders: Mullen, Stuart, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, St. Mary’s.

Comments: Parkview Christian pulled off the repeat but was pushed to the final possession by Wynot after dominant wins in the first two rounds. The Blue Devils’ only loss to D-2 competition came in the state final. S-E-M picked up its second and third-ever state tournament wins, and first since 1976, to finish third ahead of Shelton. The Bulldogs edge Santee after the unfortunate ending in the teams’ first-round matchup. Osceola’s only two losses to D-2 foes came against Parkview Christian in subdistricts, and S-E-M at state. Nebraska Lutheran jumps in after staying within nine of the Patriots in the D2-3 subdistrict final.

Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA