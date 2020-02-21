Familiar issues plague Southeast boys in hoops loss to Omaha Westside

The same issues which have plagued Lincoln Southeast all season — turnovers, rebounding and staying in front defensively— hurt the Knights from the get-go on Friday night.
Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside’s early defensive intensity set the tone, and Southeast was unable to overcome its usual struggles in a 65-46 loss at home.
“I’m a broken record at this point, we have to start executing, and if you’re not executing those things at this time of the year, it’s tough to win games against really good teams like we’re playing,” Southeast head coach Jonah Bradley said.
With a starting lineup full of lanky, aggressive defenders, Westside (16-5) made sure that Southeast (13-10) wasn’t going to have an easy night on offense. The Knights held the ball for over two minutes without a shot on their second possession of the game and committed as many turnovers (five) as they had shot attempts in the first quarter.
The result was a 13-4 Westside lead, which soon ballooned to 29-10 in the second quarter. Westside went 6-for-11 from three-point range in the first half, helping it take a 34-18 halftime lead.
Facing Westside’s tough perimeter defense meant all of Southeast’s offensive production came from inside the arc, and the Knights scored every single one of their points in the paint until Max Renn hit a free throw late in the third quarter.
The biggest beneficiary of that strategy was Taveon Thompson, who set a new career high as he led the Knights with 20 points.
“Taveon played his butt off tonight, he had a career-high 20 points and he did a great job posting up,” Bradley said.
After being held to just five points heading into the fourth quarter, Renn hit a trio of three-point shots to finish the night with 14 points. Apart from Renn, no other Knight made a three-pointer in a 3-for-12 shooting night from beyond the arc.
At the same time, Westside completely shut down two of Southeast’s focal points on offense, as McGinness Schneider and Ajantae Hogan combined to score just six points.
“We did a really good job defensively,” Westside head coach Jim Simons said. “Hogan is tremendously talented, and I thought Reggie Thomas did a great job making things difficult for him.”
While Southeast dropped its third straight game in the loss, Westside extended its winning streak to eight straight games. Omaha commit Jadin Booth led the Warriors with 25 points as seven different Westside players made three-pointers in the 65-46 win.
Omaha Westside girls 48, Lincoln Southeast 26
Lincoln Southeast (1-21) played a close first quarter against Class A No. 3 Omaha Westside (20-4), but big scoring outputs from Ella Wedergen (20 points) and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (19 points) lifted the Warriors to victory. Kennedy Kirkendall led Southeast with 11 points and Brittany Wulf added 7.