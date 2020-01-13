Falls City SH, Witt headline MUDECAS field; Howells-Dodge's Bayer honors late father with record-setting game

The tape on his ankle and the brace that Tyler Witt wears every time he steps on a basketball court serves as a reminder for the Falls City Sacred Heart senior all-stater.

A year ago, the Irish appeared headed for their second straight Class D-2 boys state title and the 10th state championship in school history before the unthinkable happened.

For the first time in his career, the 6-foot-3 Witt rolled his ankle and suffered a severe sprain in the first-round state tournament game against Blue Hill. Sacred Heart went on to win that game 64-57, but the Irish were not as fortunate in the semifinals the next day against Johnson-Brock without their star.

Sacred Heart led by 10 in the fourth quarter, but the eventual state champion Eagles rallied for a 48-45 win. The Irish had won the three previous matchups last season against Johnson-Brock by an average of 17 points.

With four starters back from last year’s 25-3 team, Witt and his teammates are determined to return to the top.

“That was a bad time for the first one (sprained ankle),” said Witt, who was still bothered by the ankle early in football season last fall but says he’s 100% now.