Falls City Sacred Heart withstands 14-0 run to top Fullerton

GRAND ISLAND — A first-quarter defensive lapse didn’t turn out to be a long-lasting trend for the Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball team.

After giving up 14 unanswered points in the opening period, the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish clamped down, allowing just 22 points in the final three quarters. That was enough for a 47-38 Sacred Heart win over D-1 No. 8 Fullerton in the first of eight games in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center on Saturday.

“We just kind of stood around during that stretch (in the first quarter) and we turned the ball over,” said Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose 22-1 Irish trailed 16-10 after the first 8 minutes. “We survived it and only gave up 22 points the rest of the way, so I thought our defense was pretty sound.”

Sacred Heart shut out the Warriors (15-5) the final 4:18 after Isaac Gleason sank a 14-foot jumper to cut the deficit to 41-38. The Irish iced it by hitting 5 of 8 free throws to complement their defensive stops.

Tyler Witt, a 6-foot-3 senior all-stater, led a balanced Sacred Heart attack with 14 points, but the Irish also got 13 from 6-2 junior Jack Fiegener, who got extended minutes because of an injury to senior starter Jamie Stice.

Jarrot Simon added 10 points for the winners.