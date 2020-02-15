Falls City Sacred Heart withstands 14-0 run to top Fullerton

GRAND ISLAND — A first-quarter defensive lapse didn’t turn out to be a long-lasting trend for the Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball team.
After giving up 14 unanswered points in the opening period, the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish clamped down, allowing just 22 points in the final three quarters. That was enough for a 47-38 Sacred Heart win over D-1 No. 8 Fullerton in the first of eight games in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center on Saturday.
“We just kind of stood around during that stretch (in the first quarter) and we turned the ball over,” said Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose 22-1 Irish trailed 16-10 after the first 8 minutes. “We survived it and only gave up 22 points the rest of the way, so I thought our defense was pretty sound.”
Sacred Heart shut out the Warriors (15-5) the final 4:18 after Isaac Gleason sank a 14-foot jumper to cut the deficit to 41-38. The Irish iced it by hitting 5 of 8 free throws to complement their defensive stops.
Tyler Witt, a 6-foot-3 senior all-stater, led a balanced Sacred Heart attack with 14 points, but the Irish also got 13 from 6-2 junior Jack Fiegener, who got extended minutes because of an injury to senior starter Jamie Stice.
Jarrot Simon added 10 points for the winners.
“They were running a junk defense on Tyler and made it tough for him to get the ball,” Goltz said. “Jack gives us a change-up because he’s a little bigger guard who can mix it up inside but also hit perimeter shots.”
Sacred Heart finished the second quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 23-20 at halftime as Fiegener scored the final four points of the half. He then hit back-to-back three-pointers midway through the third period to extend the lead to 34-28.
Gleason’s 10 points paced Fullerton.
Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47
The Class C-2 No. 2 Chieftains got four three-pointers from both Trey Knudsen and Will Hays to improve to 18-3 with the victory over the 13-8 Buffaloes. Knudsen paced Yutan with 20 points, all-stater Brady Timm added 17 and Hays netted 14.
Gage Clabaugh led Elm Creek with 18 points.
Kearney 73, Mount Michael 50
Kearney (11-10) quickly put its overtime loss to Lincoln North Star on Friday behind it by jumping to a 27-6 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game over the Class B No. 3 Knights (17-5).
The Bearcats’ Colin Murray hit a school-record eight three-pointers — four in both halves — on his way to a game-high 26 points.
“We pride ourselves in being a tough team and battling through adversity,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “Sometimes it’s better to play a quick one after a tough loss just to get it out of your system."
BRLD 61, Hastings 57
The defending Class C-2 state champions and No. 1-ranked Wolverines (22-0) ran their winning streak to 45 games behind 24 points from Darwin Snyder and some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch by junior all-state guard Lucas Vogt.
Snyder, a 5-10 senior guard, nailed six three-pointers — three in each half — to help BRLD build a lead as large as 10 points in the first half. The Tigers (18-3) took a brief 43-41 lead after Connor Creech nailed a three-pointer, part of his team-high 23 points. But Snyder answered with back-to-back baskets from the beyond the arc to make it 47-43 and the Wolverines never trailed again.
Vogt then helped ice it by hitting 6 of 6 foul shots in the final 43.7 seconds. BRLD’s closest game this season prior to Saturday was nine points.
Vogt finished with 12 points and Dylan Beutler added 11 for the winners.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.