Falls City Sacred Heart boys, BDS girls claim A Division crowns at MUDECAS

Falls City Sacred Heart used a steady offensive attack to beat Palmyra 48-37 in the MUDECAS Tournament A Division final Saturday in Beatrice.
Tyler Witt led Falls City Sacred Heart with 21 points and helped orchestrate a second half in which the Irish outscored Palmyra 24-17 to seal the outcome.
Trent Hammond led Palmyra with 11 points.
Parkview Christian's second-quarter woes allowed Tri County to build an insurmountable lead — and eventual 65-48 win — in the A Division third-place contest.
The Patriots were held to just four points in the second, which allowed the Trojans to turn a four-point deficit after the opening period into a 26-21 lead at halftime — and they never looked back.
Jamal Smith's 15 points led the way for Parkview Christian.
Southern defeated Diller-Odell 46-30 in the boys B Division championship game. Carson Borzekofski scored 21 points to lead the Raiders.
BDS girls 47, Falls City SH 46
Senior Regan Alfs scored 12 points as Class D-2 No. 8 BDS held off No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart in the final seconds to win its first MUDECAS Tournament title in six years.
Sacred Heart had a chance to win late after BDS missed a free throw, but a desperation shot fell short.
Taylor Silva scored nine points and Macy Kamler added eight for the Eagles.
Sophomore Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 22 points.
D-2 No. 5 Sterling defeated D-1 No. 8 Diller-Odell 43-29 in the A Division third-place game.
Katilyn Glathar scored 17 points to lead HTRS to a 46-35 win against Southern in the girls B Division championship game.