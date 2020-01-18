Falls City Sacred Heart boys, BDS girls claim A Division crowns at MUDECAS

Falls City Sacred Heart used a steady offensive attack to beat Palmyra 48-37 in the MUDECAS Tournament A Division final Saturday in Beatrice.

Tyler Witt led Falls City Sacred Heart with 21 points and helped orchestrate a second half in which the Irish outscored Palmyra 24-17 to seal the outcome.

Trent Hammond led Palmyra with 11 points.

Parkview Christian's second-quarter woes allowed Tri County to build an insurmountable lead — and eventual 65-48 win — in the A Division third-place contest.

The Patriots were held to just four points in the second, which allowed the Trojans to turn a four-point deficit after the opening period into a 26-21 lead at halftime — and they never looked back.

Jamal Smith's 15 points led the way for Parkview Christian.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern defeated Diller-Odell 46-30 in the boys B Division championship game. Carson Borzekofski scored 21 points to lead the Raiders.

BDS girls 47, Falls City SH 46

Senior Regan Alfs scored 12 points as Class D-2 No. 8 BDS held off No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart in the final seconds to win its first MUDECAS Tournament title in six years.