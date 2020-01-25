Facing foul trouble, Lincoln Southeast turned to rare zone defense to thwart Northeast

Schneider fouled out of the game with four minutes remaining, exiting with 13 points and leaving Southeast without its point guard to close the game. With foul trouble mounting across the board, Bradley made the decision to switch to a zone defense, which helped hold Northeast to six points over five minutes of action.

“We jumped into a zone that we’ve never practiced and never done in a game and it bought us enough possessions to make it to the end,” Bradley said.

Southeast switched back to man-to-man defense during crunch time, and its defensive change succeeded once again. Jake Appleget took a key charge, allowing Southeast to maintain its slim lead, and Derek Branch forced a turnover on the next possession.

Branch came up big in crunch time, making 5-6 fourth-quarter free throws, while Hogan added two of his own to finish with 26 points and secure the eventual victory for Southeast.

“I haven’t been a part of a valiant effort like that in a long time and it was really fun to watch those guys take a big step toughness-wise,” Bradley said.

Lincoln Northeast girls 52, Lincoln Southeast 39

Lincoln Northeast (6-8) built a 14-point lead early in the second quarter before Lincoln Southeast (0-13) cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter. From that point on, the Rockets closed the game on a 14-6 run to secure the 52-39 victory. McKenna Minter scored 31 points as several Rockets fell into foul trouble early while Mackenzie Toomey scored 21 points to lead the Knights.

