ESPN anchor Linda Cohn shares how high school basketball in Nebraska got its 'SportsCenter' moment

Cohn has done high school sports on the show, but rarely that in-depth.

“I've been there since 1992 and I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve done a full highlight of a high school state tournament,” Cohn said. “It is rare, for obvious reasons. But it was cool.”

Her biggest concern was correctly pronouncing the player's names. Just like normal, Cohn got a shot sheet, which lists what play is next on the video.

“We were all just winging it,” Cohn said. “I was working with Stan Verrett. And we just wing it sometimes and we just pray and hope that for the parent’s sake that we didn’t screw up the pronunciation of the kids’ names.”

Dotzler, a senior at Omaha Roncalli, said it was awesome to see himself, and hear his name, on the show.

“Growing up I used to watch 'SportsCenter' in the morning before going to school when I was getting ready,” Dotzler said.

Cohn has an appreciation for what it must mean for a player, or fans, to hear about their team on the show.

“I always say no matter what highlight I do, I basically treat it like the Super Bowl, or the NBA championship,” Cohn said. “You bring the ‘A’ game.