Embracing defense, Crete boys continue turnaround while becoming Class B contenders

Droughts seem to end when Tony Siske is around.

While he was coaching at Norfolk in 2017, the Panthers won their first state title in 30 years. Five years before that, in Scottsbluff, Siske's Bearcats won their first championship since 1955.

Now at Crete, Siske is engineering another turnaround.

The Cardinals are 13-1 as of Thursday night, ranked second in Class B and on the short list of contenders to make a run when the calendar turns to February and March.

There's still a whole lot of basketball to be played between now and the postseason. But the Cardinals have put themselves in a position to end their own dry spell.

"(It's) an accumulation of things. The way the locker room is, the way they’ve come together as a team and the way they compete," Siske said after his Cardinals beat then No. 5-ranked York. "They play really hard, and they play for each other."

This year's group has been together since 2020-21, Siske's first at Crete, when the Cardinals won six games in a season still in the middle of a pandemic. The next year it was 11 victories.

Now, this season.

And even in those tough early days, Siske said, he could see the signs that a change was coming.

"This group has always been that way. My first year we won six games, and still, practices were pretty good. And then last year we won 11, and practices were good," Siske said.

"These guys just, they love playing together; they love competing."

While no one is talking state title just yet, the Cardinals haven't hoisted a trophy since 1975, haven't been to state since 2018, haven't won a game at state since 2007.

So there are steps still to take.

Crete's only blemish this season, admittedly, is a big one.

On Dec. 29, Omaha Skutt hit 10 three-pointers and routed the Cardinals 66-38. It's the only time this season the Cardinals have allowed more than 50 points in a game. The season-long No. 1 team in the class, the SkyHawks are who everyone else is chasing.

But Crete knows where it needs to close the gap.

"Skutt put it on us. But they made 10 threes and they played extremely well. I didn’t think we defended that bad," Siske said. "Our offense in that game wasn’t near as good. And that’s where we’ve still got to grow is just putting more pressure on teams when we have the ball."

This Crete team has embraced a defensive identity, Siske said. Since the Skutt game, the Cardinals have allowed more than 37 points in a game once in six outings.

That came in a 50-43 win over York that represented the Dukes' lowest offensive output of the season, and a game in which York scored just 14 points in the first half.

There's good length with 6-foot-4 Aidan McDowell, who scored 15 against the Dukes; 6-foot-6 Ben Ehlers, another starter; and 6-foot-3 Mason Crumbliss, who had a double-double against the Dukes.

Siske said he made a deal with his players before the season that he wasn't willing to divulge to reward good defensive play. But it's cost him a little money to buy some meals now and then.

"This team really takes pride in it," Siske said. "This is our third year together, and it’s been baby steps for the first couple years, and this year just showing a lot of maturity and buying into that."