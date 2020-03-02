Elkhorn's Hochstein sinks layup in closing seconds to hand Rockets a gut-wrenching defeat

ELKHORN — It took a perfectly executed offensive play by Elkhorn to decide a defensive battle.
Senior guard Bryson Hochstein drove the right side of the lane off a high ball screen and converted a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Antlers to a 37-35 win over Lincoln Northeast in the A-5 boys basketball district final Monday before a capacity crowd of 1,500 at Elkhorn High School.
With the win, the Antlers (17-7 overall, 4-2 against Class A competition this season) advances to the state tournament for first time since 2008.
Tuesday's Class A, area boys district final preview: '19 state champions Omaha South, Pius X meet for state tourney berth
Ron Powell breaks down eight district finals, including a clash of 2019 state champions.
Elkhorn decided to go for the final shot after a tip-in by Northeast’s Pierce Bazil tied the game at 35 with 53 seconds left, capping a six-point Rocket comeback with four minutes to play.
After an Antler timeout with 10.2 seconds remaining, Hochstein took the half-court sidelines inbounds pass from Caden Schutte in the backcourt, then drove to the basket with the aid of the screen.
“We wanted the ball in Bryson’s hands going to the basket,” Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh said. “We have a lot of things in our favor with that because he’s such a good finisher around the rim and a good free-throw shooter.”
Hochstein, who finished with eight points, knew what he needed to do as soon as the Rockets (11-16) came out in man-to-man defense. It’s a play that’s worked before in the past.
“It just felt normal, like any other game,” Hochstein said. “I just went to the hoop knowing it was going in.”
You have free articles remaining.
Elkhorn used its height advantage in its 1-3-1 zone to slow down Northeast, who wanted an uptempo contest. Northeast shot just over 33% from the field (14-of-41) and hit only 4 of 21 attempts from beyond the three-point line.
Northeast’s defense, however, was tenacious as well. The Rockets limited Elkhorn to a meager 26 shot attempts and forced 14 turnovers.
A three-pointer from the top of the key by Carson Busch gave Northeast its last lead at 27-25 with 6:23 left in the game. Busch, a senior guard, paced the Rockets with 17 points, while Bazil added 13.
Elkhorn scored the next eight points to take its 33-27 advantage — six on a pair of three-pointers from junior Gannon Gragert and a basket inside by senior Caden Schutte. Drew Christo, a 6-foot-4 junior, paced the Antlers with nine points and Schutte added eight.
Three-pointers by Bazil and Busch in a span of less than a minute kept the Rockets within striking distance at 35-33 with 2:05 left.
Northeast had to go the length of the court with 2.9 seconds left after the Hochstein’s game-winner, but a runner from 25 feet came after the buzzer.
“I was really proud of how our guys competed,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team upset No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South 54-52 in Saturday’s semifinals. “There were several times things didn’t look good in the fourth quarter, but we’ve got fighters and they played their butts off to the end.”
On the last play, “we kind of got tangled up (defensively), it opened up the lane and we didn’t protect the basket very well,” Ritchie added.