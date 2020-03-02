Elkhorn's Hochstein sinks layup in closing seconds to hand Rockets a gut-wrenching defeat

“It just felt normal, like any other game,” Hochstein said. “I just went to the hoop knowing it was going in.”

Elkhorn used its height advantage in its 1-3-1 zone to slow down Northeast, who wanted an uptempo contest. Northeast shot just over 33% from the field (14-of-41) and hit only 4 of 21 attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Northeast’s defense, however, was tenacious as well. The Rockets limited Elkhorn to a meager 26 shot attempts and forced 14 turnovers.

A three-pointer from the top of the key by Carson Busch gave Northeast its last lead at 27-25 with 6:23 left in the game. Busch, a senior guard, paced the Rockets with 17 points, while Bazil added 13.

Elkhorn scored the next eight points to take its 33-27 advantage — six on a pair of three-pointers from junior Gannon Gragert and a basket inside by senior Caden Schutte. Drew Christo, a 6-foot-4 junior, paced the Antlers with nine points and Schutte added eight.

Three-pointers by Bazil and Busch in a span of less than a minute kept the Rockets within striking distance at 35-33 with 2:05 left.

Northeast had to go the length of the court with 2.9 seconds left after the Hochstein’s game-winner, but a runner from 25 feet came after the buzzer.