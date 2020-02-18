Efficient Bellevue West gets defensive spark to wash away last season's loss to Lincoln Southeast

Coach Doug Woodard drudged up some bad memories in preparing his Class A No. 2 Bellevue West boys basketball team for its game Tuesday night at Lincoln Southeast.
The recollections from this one won’t be nearly as harsh.
With its defense providing the spark, Bellevue West got its transition game going, shot 60 percent from the field (30 of 50) and 9 of 13 from beyond the three-point arc on its way to a 76-54 win over the Knights at Prasch Activities Center.
Last season when the Thunderbirds (18-3) visited Southeast, they had a 21-point lead in the second quarter, only to be upset 64-57, one of only two losses all season for them.
“He (Woodard) brought that game up quite a few times,” said 6-foot-1 junior Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin recruit who finished with 12 points and 10 assists.
“The last couple times we’ve come here, we haven’t played well," Hepburn added. “This is really the first time we’ve had a great game.”
Southeast (13-9) more than held its own the first 11 minutes, leading 21-20 after a basket inside by Gage Johnson with 5:15 left in the first half.
Bellevue West proceeded to blow it open with a 27-5 run over a 6-minute span late in the first half and early in the third quarter. A driving layup by Hepburn to close the first half gave the Thunderbirds a 40-26 edge at intermission.
The Thunderbirds then scored the first seven points of the third period in just over a minute on a John Shanklin layup off an assist from Hepburn, a three-pointer from the corner by Chucky’s older brother, senior Trey Hepburn, and a fast break layup from Louis Fidler that made it 47-26.
Frankie Fidler, a 6-6 junior, led a balanced Bellevue West attack with 17 points, while his older brother, a 6-4 senior, chipped in 14. Trey Hepburn netted all three shots from beyond the arc he attempted and finished with 11.
Bellevue West’s defensive focus was on Southeast 6-4 junior Ajantae Hogan, who came in averaging 19 points but managed just nine against a Thunderbird defense that forced 14 Knight turnovers.
“We were able to get out in transition where we got our hands on the ball in the passing lanes,” Woodard said. “Southeast was making a concerted effort to get the ball to Ajantae down in the block and Trey (Hepburn) did a great job fronting him.
“We were able to get out and catch the ball in rhythm, and I think that’s why we shot so well.”
Southeast also shot better than 50 percent from the field (22-of-42), an effort led by 6-4 junior Taveon Thompson who was 5-of-6 from the floor on his way to a team-high 12 points.
“Our number one cue for the game was to play at our pace, and we controlled the tempo for a quarter-and-a-half,” said Southeast coach Jonah Bradley, whose team plays host to No. 6 Omaha Westside on Friday night to end the regular season. “The last 2½ quarters, we didn’t do our jobs and got beat in transition.”
Bellevue West girls 55, Southeast 42
The Thunderbirds (8-13) pulled away by outscoring Southeast (1-20) 19-8 in the fourth quarter. Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton scored a game-high 22 points, while the Knights had three players finish in double-figures: Kennedy Kirkendall with 14, Mackenzie Toomey with 13 and Hailey Mohler with 11.