Efficient Bellevue West gets defensive spark to wash away last season's loss to Lincoln Southeast

The Thunderbirds then scored the first seven points of the third period in just over a minute on a John Shanklin layup off an assist from Hepburn, a three-pointer from the corner by Chucky’s older brother, senior Trey Hepburn, and a fast break layup from Louis Fidler that made it 47-26.

Frankie Fidler, a 6-6 junior, led a balanced Bellevue West attack with 17 points, while his older brother, a 6-4 senior, chipped in 14. Trey Hepburn netted all three shots from beyond the arc he attempted and finished with 11.

Bellevue West’s defensive focus was on Southeast 6-4 junior Ajantae Hogan, who came in averaging 19 points but managed just nine against a Thunderbird defense that forced 14 Knight turnovers.

“We were able to get out in transition where we got our hands on the ball in the passing lanes,” Woodard said. “Southeast was making a concerted effort to get the ball to Ajantae down in the block and Trey (Hepburn) did a great job fronting him.

“We were able to get out and catch the ball in rhythm, and I think that’s why we shot so well.”

Southeast also shot better than 50 percent from the field (22-of-42), an effort led by 6-4 junior Taveon Thompson who was 5-of-6 from the floor on his way to a team-high 12 points.