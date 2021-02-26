East-Southeast headlines Saturday slate of first-round boys basketball districts

Carter Glenn's big game led the Spartans over the Knights last time. Can they do it again? That's just one district matchup we examine.

Saturday's games

A-1: North Platte (9-11) at Lincoln North Star (11-9), 3 p.m.: North Platte has only played one Lincoln school this season, and it lost 84-33 to Lincoln Pius X on Feb. 2. Sophomore guard River Johnston leads North Platte, averaging 17.2 points and three assists per game. He faces a stiff challenge against the North Star senior duo of Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown in the backcourt.

A-4: Omaha South (4-15) at No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (17-2), 3 p.m.: It’s been a rebuilding year for the Packers, who ended Pius X’s season a year ago in the district finals. Omaha South doesn’t have a senior on its roster and its two leading scorers are 6-foot freshman Rickey Loftin (11.1 points per game) and 6-foot sophomore Jacob Martin (10.7 ppg.). Pius X won the regular-season matchup 54-34 on Feb. 12 in Omaha.