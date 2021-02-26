East-Southeast headlines Saturday slate of first-round boys basketball districts

Carter Glenn's big game led the Spartans over the Knights last time. Can they do it again? That's just one district matchup we examine.
Saturday's games
A-1: North Platte (9-11) at Lincoln North Star (11-9), 3 p.m.: North Platte has only played one Lincoln school this season, and it lost 84-33 to Lincoln Pius X on Feb. 2. Sophomore guard River Johnston leads North Platte, averaging 17.2 points and three assists per game. He faces a stiff challenge against the North Star senior duo of Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown in the backcourt.
A-4: Omaha South (4-15) at No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (17-2), 3 p.m.: It’s been a rebuilding year for the Packers, who ended Pius X’s season a year ago in the district finals. Omaha South doesn’t have a senior on its roster and its two leading scorers are 6-foot freshman Rickey Loftin (11.1 points per game) and 6-foot sophomore Jacob Martin (10.7 ppg.). Pius X won the regular-season matchup 54-34 on Feb. 12 in Omaha.
A-4: Lincoln East (8-12) at Lincoln Southeast (13-7), 3 p.m.: East won the regular-season game at home 66-53 on Jan. 28 when senior guard Carter Glenn went off for 21 points and six assists. Southeast has battled injury problems late in the season, but that hasn’t kept 6-5 senior Ajantae Hogan from shining. Hogan, Southeast’s all-time career scoring leader, is averaging 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and is a tough matchup for every team in the state.
A-5: Lincoln Southwest (9-10) at No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (13-9), 3 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South is 5-0 since 6-6 senior standout Danair Dempsey (14.4 ppg) was sidelined for the rest of the season. Daniel Brocaille, a 6-5 junior, is an all-around threat for the Titans, averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and 6-7 senior Graham Cassoutt has picked up his production as well, scoring 12.3 points per contest. Southwest’s trio of sophomore Rylan Smith and juniors Jared Bohrer and Ben Hunzeker on the perimeter will present problems for the Titans.
A-6: Millard South (9-11) at Lincoln Northeast (14-6), 5:30 p.m.: A week after Millard South lost in overtime at Northeast, the Patriots ended the regular season by knocking off No. 7 Omaha Westside to move to 4-2 in February. Millard South might be the most balanced team in Class A with six players averaging between seven and 10 points a game, a group led by 6-2 senior Michael Harding (10.2 ppg).